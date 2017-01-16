Ski & Snowboard Club tech season begins | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail U10, U12 and U14 alpine athletes kicked off their technical season with four giant slalom races on Beaver Creek’s Bear Trap Saturday and Sunday. The Bolle Age Class Races were attended by athletes from Telluride, Crested Butte and Aspen, in addition to Vail. Racers came from as far as northern Idaho.

The hill featured a vertical drop of 207 meters, which made for a challenging course for many of the 186 athletes.

“Course conditions were overall very good considering we just had three days of snow amounting to 16 to 18 inches, so the surface was really good,” Race Director PJ Jenick said on Saturday. “Thanks an awful lot to Beaver Creek, the groomers and Beaver Creek Race Crew for a first-class job.”

The start arena resembled that of a World Cup race with a full tent and start facade, which is pretty special for these young athletes.

On Saturday, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes swept the overall podium in all four races. In the girls’ event, Bayli McSpadden took home top honors with a pair of decisive wins over Emma Resnick and Sophia Lehmann in Race 1 and Riza Pykkonen and Tayor Hoyt in Race 2. On the boys’ side, Samuel Packer squeaked out Will Bettenhausen and Grant Tanner in the first race. In the second race, Sebastian Kohlhofer laid down the fastest time ahead of Packer and Bettenhausen.

“Beaver Creek Race Crew puts on a really top-notch event,” said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine Director Karen Ghent. “It’s great to be able to work with such a professional crew. The conditions were great, and the kids were handling the terrain really well.”

Snow swept in on Sunday, which softened up course conditions for a second pair of GS races. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail again claimed all the top spots with some familiar faces on the podium.

“We woke up to some light, fresh snow on top of a perfectly groomed surface, which didn’t present any issues for our maintenance crew and coaching staff,” Jenick said. “The course held up really well.”

The race was seeded based on the results from a day earlier, rather than just a random computer draw.

“That is an experiment in the division and it is working quite well,” Jenick said. “Most people are becoming aware and accepting of it … It makes the whole field a little more competitive and definitely an interesting result.”

McSpadden finished .89 seconds ahead of runner-up Resnick, who was followed closely by Kate Emma Burns. In the boys’ race, Kohlhofer picked up another win followed by Nick Kirwood and Hunter Roach. The fourth and final race of the weekend saw some shakeup on the girls’ side with Burns claiming the top spot ahead of Hoyt and McSpadden. For the boys, it was Kohlhofer, Kirwood and Packer, respectively.

Here are the results:

Bolle Age Class Boys Race 1 Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Men) Unofficial ranking

Rank Name Club Time

1 Packer Samuel SSCV 52.52

2 Bettenhausen Will SSCV 52.57

3 Grant Tanner SSCV 53.43

4 Roach Hunter SSCV 53.61

5 Pattison Cole SSCV 53.79

6 Scarpella Toby SSCV 53.8

7 Webert Tyler SSCV 54.36

8 Salani Hunter SSCV 54.87

9 Powell Appollo SSCV 55.09

10 Gayer Jackson SSCV 55.11

12 Dorf Mack SSCV 55.55

13 Anderson Dylan SSCV 55.7

14 Arrigoni Luke SSCV 55.84

15 Byrne Cricket SSCV 55.88

16 Hopkins Tyler SSCV 56.4

17 Pecinka Jakub SSCV 56.46

18 Conley Andrew SSCV 56.59

20 Andrie Stanley SSCV 56.77

21 Gunther Andrew SSCV 57.09

22 Ogawa Kai SSCV 57.7

24 Eggebrecht Nicklas SSCV 58.02

26 Jaeger Maverick SSCV 58.43

27 Peterson Spencer SSCV 58.46

29 Leever Jackson SSCV 58.59

30 Conlon S Thomas SSCV 58.87

31 Keane Patrick SSCV 59

32 Jaeger Cashton SSCV 59.07

33 Andrie Henry SSCV 59.4

35 Borek Jovian SSCV 1:00.1

38 Cantele A. SSCV 1:00.2

39 Scarpella Finn SSCV 1:00.3

40 Gayer Harrison SSCV 1:00.3

41 Shay Rick SSCV 1:00.7

42 Foley Yakov SSCV 1:01.2

45 Arrigoni Tim SSCV 1:02.7

47 Flaherty William SSCV 1:02.9

49 Forstl Andrew SSCV 1:03.4

50 Silberman Asher SSCV 1:04.1

51 Jaerbyn Lukas SSCV 1:04.2

54 Strauch Charlie SSCV 1:06.7

56 Hosea Walker SSCV 1:07.0

57 Bartha Tommy SSCV 1:07.4

60 Cohn Jackson SSCV 1:08.4

61 Leonard Garrett SSCV 1:09.2

62 Lyons Jack SSCV 1:09.6

65 Kullberger Oliver SSCV 1:10.3

66 Douglas Mack SSCV 1:11.6

67 Lazar Robert SSCV 1:12.2

68 Roach Weston SSCV 1:12.7

69 Roach Logan SSCV 1:14.9

Did Not Start (4)

Richmond David Quinn CBMST

Narayana Kanai CBMST

Andrews Ben SSCV

Archer Brendan SSCV

Did Not Finish (11)

O’Neill Frederick TEL

Clubine Drew SARS

Salani Boden SSCV

Reed Sawyer SSCV

Warner Ryan SSCV

Malboeuf Brady SSCV

Peterson Hunter SSCV

Strickler Erik SSCV

Bruce Stewart SSCV

Kirwood Nick SSCV

Kohlhofer Sebastian SSCV

Disqualified (1)

Neumann Tj TEL Gate Judge, Rule: Gay

Bolle Age Class Girls Race 1

Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Women) Unofficial ranking

Rank Name Club Time

1 McSpadden Bayli SSCV 52.06

2 Resnick Emma SSCV 53.43

3 Lehmann Sophia SSCV 53.57

4 Hoyt Taylor SSCV 53.7

5 Gillette Wells SSCV 53.76

6 Moritz Liv SSCV 54.05

7 Young Elle SSCV 54.42

8 Pykkonen Riza SSCV 54.58

9 Pavelich Robin SSCV 54.81

10 Woolsey Lauren SSCV 55.13

11 Moritz Kjersti SSCV 55.16

13 Keane Kaitlin SSCV 55.37

14 Sullivan Adalie SSCV 55.51

15 Burns Emma Kate SSCV 55.56

16 Heaydon Phoebe SSCV 55.84

17 Andrews Maia SSCV 55.87

18 Palmer Zoie SSCV 55.96

19 Smyth Mikayla SSCV 56.3

20 Marston Frankie SSCV 56.46

21 Bruce Tianna SSCV 56.79

22 Geldbaugh Shen SSCV 56.81

24 Salehhuddin A. SSCV 56.9

25 Chlipala Sophia SSCV 57.01

26 Kelley Quinn SSCV 57.05

27 Birtwhistle Sydney SSCV 57.29

28 Bolton Katherine SSCV 57.67

29 Dyroff Elliot SSCV 57.87

30 Roberts Molly SSCV 58.53

31 Allard Madison SSCV 58.55

32 Zaytseva Viktoria SSCV 58.79

33 Anderson Ashley SSCV 58.8

34 Payen Daniela SSCV 58.9

35 McDonald Katie SSCV 59

36 Hendricks Keely SSCV 59.5

37 Allard Brooke-Lynne SSCV 59.57

38 Gonzalez Isabella SSCV 59.6

39 Dorf Annabel SSCV 59.65

40 Grant Hailey SSCV 1:00.2

43 Cavataio Ava SSCV 1:00.4

44 Douglas Maizy SSCV 1:00.6

45 Leonard Brynn SSCV 1:00.6

48 Harnick Reese SSCV 1:01.1

49 Valent Alexandra SSCV 1:01.1

50 Edelmann Noelle SSCV 1:01.4

50 Forstl Avery SSCV 1:01.4

55 Brausch Kamryn SSCV 1:02.2

56 Hitt Samara SSCV 1:02.3

58 Richards Brianna SSCV 1:02.6

60 Demino Ruthie SSCV 1:03.3

61 Lazar Penelope SSCV 1:03.4

62 Linafelter Grace SSCV 1:03.7

65 Millett Grace SSCV 1:04.2

65 Foley Layah SSCV 1:04.2

67 Moritz Solveig SSCV 1:04.8

69 Malboeuf Reese SSCV 1:07.0

76 Cohn Gracie SSCV 1:12.7

Did Not Start (2)

Shay Bella SSCV

Brown Nancy SSCV

Did Not Finish (6)

Reed Hadley SSCV

Avery Shu SSCV

Haerter Lauren SSCV

Sharfstein Tegan SSCV

Denman Camille TEL

Alvarez Daniela SSCV

Bolle Age Class Boys Race 2

Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Men)

Unofficial ranking

Rank Name Club Time

1 Kohlhofer Sebastian SSCV 49.55

2 Packer Samuel SSCV 49.82

3 Bettenhausen Will SSCV 50.1

4 Kirwood Nick SSCV 50.26

4 Pattison Cole SSCV 50.26

6 Grant Tanner SSCV 50.69

7 Roach Hunter SSCV 50.71

8 Powell Appollo SSCV 51.71

9 Webert Tyler SSCV 51.91

10 Reed Sawyer SSCV 52.08

11 Gayer Jackson SSCV 52.21

12 Scarpella Toby SSCV 52.23

13 Dorf Mack SSCV 52.37

14 Bruce Stewart SSCV 52.51

17 Arrigoni Luke SSCV 53.8

18 Byrne Cricket SSCV 53.91

19 Conley Andrew SSCV 54.06

20 Pecinka Jakub SSCV 54.19

21 Malboeuf Brady SSCV 54.23

22 Keane Patrick SSCV 54.31

23 Peterson Spencer SSCV 54.51

24 Ogawa Kai SSCV 54.56

25 Eggebrecht Nicklas SSCV 54.6

27 Gunther Andrew SSCV 55.3

29 Leever Jackson SSCV 56.26

31 Warner Ryan SSCV 56.64

32 Borek Jovian SSCV 56.73

33 Andrie Stanley SSCV 56.75

34 Jaeger Cashton SSCV 56.82

36 Conlon S Thomas SSCV 56.86

37 Jaeger Maverick SSCV 56.94

38 Andrie Henry SSCV 57.52

39 Strickler Erik SSCV 57.93

39 Shay Rick SSCV 57.93

41 Cantele Alessandro SSCV 57.97

42 Peterson Hunter SSCV 58.12

43 Scarpella Finn SSCV 58.14

44 Gayer Harrison SSCV 58.51

45 Flaherty William SSCV 59.21

47 Strauch Charlie SSCV 59.27

48 Salani Boden SSCV 59.32

50 Forstl Andrew SSCV 1:00.0

52 Arrigoni Tim SSCV 1:00.5

55 Silberman Asher SSCV 1:01.8

59 Bartha Tommy SSCV 1:03.8

60 Jaerbyn Lukas SSCV 1:04.0

62 Cohn Jackson SSCV 1:06.2

64 Leonard Garrett SSCV 1:06.9

64 Kullberger Oliver SSCV 1:06.9

67 Lyons Jack SSCV 1:07.2

69 Roach Weston SSCV 1:09.2

70 Lazar Robert SSCV 1:09.6

71 Douglas Mack SSCV 1:11.1

72 Roach Logan SSCV 1:12.0

Did Not Start (4)

Richmond David Quinn CBMST

Narayana Kanai CBMST

Andrews Ben SSCV

Archer Brendan SSCV

Did Not Finish (5)

Jobson Gavin CBMST

Hopkins Tyler SSCV

Arthur Julian CBMST

Hosea Walker SSCV

Anderson Dylan SSCV

Disqualified (3)

Lindenmeyr Devin CBMST Gate Judge, Rule: Ayob

Bailey Reid CBMST Gate Judge, Rule: Ayob

Foley Yakov SSCV Gate Judge, Rule: Ayob

Bolle Age Class Girls Race 2 Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Women) Unofficial ranking Rank Name Club Time

1 McSpadden Bayli SSCV 50.44

2 Pykkonen Riza SSCV 51.36

3 Hoyt Taylor SSCV 51.49

4 Burns Emma Kate SSCV 51.56

5 Resnick Emma SSCV 51.6

6 Lehmann Sophia SSCV 51.61

7 Young Elle SSCV 52.35

8 Gillette Wells SSCV 52.66

10 Pavelich Robin SSCV 52.96

11 Palmer Zoie SSCV 53

12 Moritz Kjersti SSCV 53.53

13 Sullivan Adalie SSCV 53.59

14 Moritz Liv SSCV 53.85

16 McDonald Katie SSCV 54.29

17 Keane Kaitlin SSCV 54.35

18 Andrews Maia SSCV 54.47

19 Salehhuddin Aruwin SSCV 54.5

20 Haerter Lauren SSCV 54.79

21 Heaydon Phoebe SSCV 54.86

22 Geldbaugh Shen SSCV 55.2

23 Kelley Quinn SSCV 55.28

24 Woolsey Lauren SSCV 55.3

25 Sharfstein Tegan SSCV 55.48

26 Birtwhistle Sydney SSCV 56.17

27 Chlipala Sophia SSCV 56.61

28 Dyroff Elliot SSCV 56.81

28 Roberts Molly SSCV 56.81

30 Smyth Mikayla SSCV 56.99

31 Bolton Katherine SSCV 57.26

32 Gonzalez Isabella SSCV 57.42

34 Payen Daniela SSCV 57.7

34 Anderson Ashley SSCV 57.7

36 Brausch Kamryn SSCV 57.83

37 Zaytseva Viktoria SSCV 58.08

38 Leonard Brynn SSCV 58.13

39 Cavataio Ava SSCV 58.35

40 Douglas Maizy SSCV 58.37

41 Hendricks Keely SSCV 58.4

42 Allard Madison SSCV 58.52

43 Dorf Annabel SSCV 58.57

44 Richards Brianna SSCV 58.67

45 Johnson Jasper AVSC 58.76

46 Grant Hailey SSCV 58.86

47 Valent Alexandra SSCV 58.95

50 Forstl Avery SSCV 59.71

51 Edelmann Noelle SSCV 1:00.1

52 Millett Grace SSCV 1:00.6

54 Harnick Reese SSCV 1:00.9

55 Allard Brooke-Lynne SSCV 1:01.0

57 Lazar Penelope SSCV 1:01.1

60 Hitt Samara SSCV 1:01.6

61 Alvarez Daniela SSCV 1:02.2

63 Foley Layah SSCV 1:02.5

64 Demino Ruthie SSCV 1:02.8

66 Linafelter Grace SSCV 1:03.3

70 Malboeuf Reese SSCV 1:05.8

71 Moritz Solveig SSCV 1:06.7

72 Reed Hadley SSCV 1:07.6

79 Cohn Gracie SSCV 1:11.7

Did Not Start (4)

Avery Shu SSCV

Shay Bella SSCV

Bruce Tianna SSCV

Brown Nancy SSCV

Did Not Finish (1)

Marston Frankie SSCV

Disqualified (2)

Chandler Regan TEL Gate Judge, Rule: Ayob

Markley Sarah TEL Gate Judge, Rule: Collins

Bolle Age Class Boys Race 3

Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Men)

Unofficial ranking

Rank Name Club Time

1 Kohlhofer Sebastian SSCV 49.81

2 Kirwood Nick SSCV 49.97

3 Roach Hunter SSCV 50.97

4 Grant Tanner SSCV 51.25

5 Webert Tyler SSCV 51.4

6 Pattison Cole SSCV 51.53

7 Bruce Stewart SSCV 51.62

8 Bettenhausen Will SSCV 51.63

9 Reed Sawyer SSCV 51.83

10 Powell Appollo SSCV 52.16

11 Scarpella Toby SSCV 52.46

12 Gayer Jackson SSCV 52.81

13 Anderson Dylan SSCV 53.05

14 Dorf Mack SSCV 53.24

15 Malboeuf Brady SSCV 53.3

16 Pecinka Jakub SSCV 53.32

17 Salani Hunter SSCV 53.33

19 Archer Brendan SSCV 53.9

20 Arrigoni Luke SSCV 54.05

21 Byrne Cricket SSCV 54.19

22 Eggebrecht Nicklas SSCV 54.48

23 Peterson Spencer SSCV 54.53

24 Leever Jackson SSCV 54.58

25 Keane Patrick SSCV 54.74

28 Ogawa Kai SSCV 55.76

29 Jaeger Cashton SSCV 55.88

30 Borek Jovian SSCV 55.92

32 Conley Andrew SSCV 56.29

33 Conlon S Thomas SSCV 56.35

34 Jaeger Maverick SSCV 56.36

37 Scarpella Finn SSCV 57.43

38 Cantele Alessandro SSCV 57.5

39 Peterson Hunter SSCV 57.73

40 Strickler Erik SSCV 58.02

41 Gayer Harrison SSCV 58.42

42 Salani Boden SSCV 58.57

44 Flaherty William SSCV 58.93

45 Foley Yakov SSCV 59.1

46 Shay Rick SSCV 59.31

48 Strauch Charlie SSCV 1:00.1

51 Forstl Andrew SSCV 1:01.5

53 Jaerbyn Lukas SSCV 1:02.0

55 Andrie Henry SSCV 1:02.8

56 Bartha Tommy SSCV 1:03.5

57 Hosea Walker SSCV 1:04.1

63 Lyons Jack SSCV 1:07.3

64 Cohn Jackson SSCV 1:07.3

65 Leonard Garrett SSCV 1:08.0

66 Kullberger Oliver SSCV 1:09.6

68 Roach Logan SSCV 1:11.5

69 Lazar Robert SSCV 1:12.1

70 Roach Weston SSCV 1:12.7

72 Douglas Mack SSCV 1:13.0

Did Not Start (1)

Gunther Andrew SSCV

Did Not Finish (9) Silberman Asher SSCV

Clubine Drew SARS

Welborn Spencer TEL

Warner Ryan SSCV

Arrigoni Tim SSCV

Clubine Owen SARS

Hopkins Tyler SSCV

Andrie Stanley SSCV

Packer Samuel SSCV

Bolle Age Class Girls Race 3 Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Women) Unofficial ranking

Rank Name Club Time

1 McSpadden Bayli SSCV 50.61

2 Resnick Emma SSCV 51.5

3 Burns Emma Kate SSCV 51.55

4 Lehmann Sophia SSCV 51.94

5 Young Elle SSCV 52.31

6 Hoyt Taylor SSCV 52.38

9 Gillette Wells SSCV 52.6

10 Pykkonen Riza SSCV 52.62

11 Pavelich Robin SSCV 52.79

12 Sullivan Adalie SSCV 53.21

13 Salehhuddin Aruwin SSCV 53.8

14 Palmer Zoie SSCV 53.83

15 Keane Kaitlin SSCV 53.88

16 Haerter Lauren SSCV 53.91

17 Moritz Kjersti SSCV 54.42

18 Avery Shu SSCV 54.44

19 Moritz Liv SSCV 54.53

19 Heaydon Phoebe SSCV 54.53

21 Geldbaugh Shen SSCV 55.13

22 Kelley Quinn SSCV 55.18

23 Woolsey Lauren SSCV 55.21

24 Andrews Maia SSCV 56.02

25 Birtwhistle Sydney SSCV 56.25

26 Smyth Mikayla SSCV 56.52

28 Marston Frankie SSCV 57.21

29 Chlipala Sophia SSCV 57.42

30 Dorf Annabel SSCV 57.57

31 Millett Grace SSCV 57.65

32 Zaytseva Viktoria SSCV 57.78

33 Dyroff Elliot SSCV 57.88

34 Roberts Molly SSCV 57.91

35 Bolton Katherine SSCV 58.22

36 Anderson Ashley SSCV 58.23

38 Leonard Brynn SSCV 58.37

40 Harnick Reese SSCV 58.88

41 Gonzalez Isabella SSCV 59.02

42 Cavataio Ava SSCV 59.14

44 Payen Daniela SSCV 59.19

46 Allard Madison SSCV 59.58

48 Hendricks Keely SSCV 1:00.1

49 Demino Ruthie SSCV 1:00.1

50 Valent Alexandra SSCV 1:00.1

51 Douglas Maizy SSCV 1:00.2

52 Hitt Samara SSCV 1:00.2

54 Richards Brianna SSCV 1:00.3

56 Grant Hailey SSCV 1:00.8

57 Lazar Penelope SSCV 1:01.4

58 Sharfstein Tegan SSCV 1:01.5

59 Alvarez Daniela SSCV 1:01.7

60 Forstl Avery SSCV 1:01.7

62 Linafelter Grace SSCV 1:02.0

65 Foley Layah SSCV 1:02.5

69 Reed Hadley SSCV 1:06.1

70 Malboeuf Reese SSCV 1:06.1

72 Moritz Solveig SSCV 1:06.3

77 Cohn Gracie SSCV 1:10.1

Did Not Start (5)

Avenel Marylou CBMST

Edelmann Noelle SSCV

Allard Brooke-Lynne SSCV

Bruce Tianna SSCV

Brown Nancy SSCV

Did Not Finish (3)

Shay Bella SSCV

Brausch Kamryn SSCV

McDonald Katie SSCV

Disqualified (1)

Cieciuch Jocelyn TEL Gate Judge, Rule: 661.4.1

Bolle Age Class Girls Race 4 Giant Slalom (U10-U14) Unofficial ranking Rank Name Club Time

1 Burns Emma Kate SSCV 52.33

2 Hoyt Taylor SSCV 52.4

3 McSpadden Bayli SSCV 52.41

4 Lehmann Sophia SSCV 52.47

5 Pykkonen Riza SSCV 52.63

6 Resnick Emma SSCV 52.89

7 Pavelich Robin SSCV 53.5

9 Palmer Zoie SSCV 53.95

11 Moritz Kjersti SSCV 54.4

12 Sullivan Adalie SSCV 54.55

13 Young Elle SSCV 54.68

14 Moritz Liv SSCV 54.78

15 Keane Kaitlin SSCV 54.89

16 Gillette Wells SSCV 55.05

17 Salehhuddin Aruwin SSCV 55.1

18 Woolsey Lauren SSCV 55.56

19 Haerter Lauren SSCV 55.76

20 Geldbaugh Shen SSCV 55.89

21 Heaydon Phoebe SSCV 56.34

22 Andrews Maia SSCV 56.97

23 Avery Shu SSCV 56.99

24 Kelley Quinn SSCV 57.09

25 Birtwhistle Sydney SSCV 57.2

27 Smyth Mikayla SSCV 57.72

29 Marston Frankie SSCV 57.94

30 Dyroff Elliot SSCV 58.26

31 Chlipala Sophia SSCV 58.38

32 Sharfstein Tegan SSCV 58.55

33 Dorf Annabel SSCV 58.59

34 Bolton Katherine SSCV 58.61

35 Roberts Molly SSCV 58.73

35 Cavataio Ava SSCV 58.73

38 Brausch Kamryn SSCV 59.18

39 Harnick Reese SSCV 59.38

40 Anderson Ashley SSCV 59.62

41 Allard Madison SSCV 59.77

42 Zaytseva Viktoria SSCV 59.99

43 Leonard Brynn SSCV 1:00.3

44 Millett Grace SSCV 1:00.5

45 Douglas Maizy SSCV 1:00.5

47 Payen Daniela SSCV 1:01.1

49 McDonald Katie SSCV 1:01.2

49 Gonzalez Isabella SSCV 1:01.2

51 Forstl Avery SSCV 1:01.2

52 Grant Hailey SSCV 1:01.2

53 Valent Alexandra SSCV 1:01.3

56 Hitt Samara SSCV 1:01.7

57 Lazar Penelope SSCV 1:02.1

58 Hendricks Keely SSCV 1:02.7

59 Richards Brianna SSCV 1:03.2

62 Alvarez Daniela SSCV 1:03.7

64 Demino Ruthie SSCV 1:03.8

65 Linafelter Grace SSCV 1:04.0

67 Foley Layah SSCV 1:04.5

69 Reed Hadley SSCV 1:05.1

71 Malboeuf Reese SSCV 1:07.5

72 Cohn Gracie SSCV 1:07.5

74 Moritz Solveig SSCV 1:08.5

Did Not Start (6)

Avenel Marylou CBMST

Shay Bella SSCV

Edelmann Noelle SSCV

Allard Brooke-Lynne SSCV

Bruce Tianna SSCV

Brown Nancy SSCV

Did Not Finish (1)

Carlson Taylor TEL

Bolle Age Class Boys Race 4 Giant Slalom (U10-U14 / Men) Unofficial ranking Rank Name Club Time

1 Kohlhofer Sebastian SSCV 51.49

2 Kirwood Nick SSCV 52.31

3 Packer Samuel SSCV 52.61

4 Roach Hunter SSCV 52.66

5 Bettenhausen Will SSCV 52.9

6 Webert Tyler SSCV 53.09

7 Powell Appollo SSCV 53.31

8 Grant Tanner SSCV 53.65

9 Bruce Stewart SSCV 53.99

10 Gayer Jackson SSCV 54.42

11 Scarpella Toby SSCV 54.57

12 Dorf Mack SSCV 54.62

13 Eggebrecht Nicklas SSCV 54.72

14 Reed Sawyer SSCV 54.93

15 Archer Brendan SSCV 55.13

16 Byrne Cricket SSCV 55.24

17 Salani Hunter SSCV 55.36

19 Peterson Spencer SSCV 55.67

20 Pecinka Jakub SSCV 55.68

21 Malboeuf Brady SSCV 55.8

22 Conley Andrew SSCV 56.09

23 Arrigoni Luke SSCV 56.11

24 Pattison Cole SSCV 56.21

25 Ogawa Kai SSCV 56.71

26 Leever Jackson SSCV 56.95

27 Jaeger Cashton SSCV 57.04

31 Hopkins Tyler SSCV 57.56

32 Cantele Alessandro SSCV 57.66

33 Anderson Dylan SSCV 57.77

36 Borek Jovian SSCV 58.58

37 Peterson Hunter SSCV 58.67

38 Andrie Henry SSCV 58.86

40 Jaeger Maverick SSCV 58.94

41 Keane Patrick SSCV 59.57

42 Gayer Harrison SSCV 59.74

44 Flaherty William SSCV 1:00.0

46 Salani Boden SSCV 1:00.1

47 Andrie Stanley SSCV 1:00.2

48 Scarpella Finn SSCV 1:00.4

51 Foley Yakov SSCV 1:01.7

52 Shay Rick SSCV 1:01.7

53 Forstl Andrew SSCV 1:01.9

55 Strauch Charlie SSCV 1:02.2

57 Jaerbyn Lukas SSCV 1:02.8

60 Silberman Asher SSCV 1:03.6

62 Bartha Tommy SSCV 1:03.9

64 Arrigoni Tim SSCV 1:04.2

66 Hosea Walker SSCV 1:05.6

68 Cohn Jackson SSCV 1:06.7

70 Lyons Jack SSCV 1:08.2

71 Roach Weston SSCV 1:08.5

72 Kullberger Oliver SSCV 1:09.3

73 Leonard Garrett SSCV 1:10.4

74 Lazar Robert SSCV 1:12.6

76 Roach Logan SSCV 1:13.0

78 Douglas Mack SSCV 1:14.4

Did Not Start (1)

Gunther Andrew SSCV

Did Not Finish (2)

Conlon S Thomas SSCV

Strickler Erik SSCV

Disqualified (1)

Warner Ryan SSCV