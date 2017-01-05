Snow wreaks havoc with high school schedules | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — In the action-packed world of high school sports, absolutely nothing happened on Thursday.

Snow days for Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, Vail Christian and the Vail Mountain School also translate to the cancellation of all sports practices and any scheduled games or matches.

Battle Mountain basketball did not host Summit County nor did Eagle Valley’s hoops teams take on Glenwood Springs. Battle Mountain hockey did not travel to Fort Collins to take on Resurrection Christian and Eagle Valley wrestling had its duals against Rifle and Delta scrubbed.

Both schools will announce make-up dates for all of the above events.

Come home, Devils

Thursday night was meant to be the league opener for both of Eagle Valley’s basketball teams and the resumption of play after the holiday break — both Huskies hoops teams played Tuesday night in Rifle.

The Devils will attempt to play basketball games on Tuesday at Summit County. With Thursday’s postponements, both squads will not have played actual games in more than three weeks. What’s more, the Devils were probably looking forward to some home cooking.

Eagle Valley basketball has had only one set of home games — wins on Dec. 6 against Vail Christian — this season. Pending the reschedule of the Glenwood games, Eagle Valley’s next home games are set for Jan. 17 against Coal Ridge. In the meantime, the Devils are at Summit Tuesday, at Rifle on Thursday and then at Central on the Saturday after next.

The Huskies, having had a less nomadic experience this season, head to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday.

Travels delayed

Huskies hockey was meant to head to Fort Collins on Thursday to face Resurrection Christian. While there was no question that any travel on Interstate 70 was a bad idea — the road was closed Thursday morning and the game was set for 3:30 p.m. — Battle Mountain does have an issue with make-up games around the state.

Before the holiday break, Huskies hockey was meant to play at Doherty, but the host Spartans called that game on account of snow in Colorado Springs.

This leaves the Huskies with two long road trips on the opposite ends of Interstate 25 and all of the team’s weekends, the best times to do long journeys to the Front Range so as not to miss classes, are already filled with previously scheduled games. Odds are pretty good that the Huskies will have to make those two games up on weekdays. In the meantime, it’s a safe bet, Battle Mountain hopes it’s traveling to Aspen today.

Eagle Valley wrestling was meant to head to Rifle to dual the host Bears as well as Delta. This would have been a good tune-up for the Devils before they host their home tournament, the Eagle Valley Invitational, on Saturday.

With the storm expected to leave the area, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain alpine all head to Aspen for a giant slalom today. There certainly should be no shortage of snow. Vail Christian basketball should be heading up to North Park for a pair, while hockey is hopefully at Aspen.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.