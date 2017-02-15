SSCV hires former US Ski Team head coach John Hale | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has hired a new chief operating officer, John Hale, who will start on May 1. Hale is the current executive director of Loveland Ski Club and a former head coach for the U.S. Ski Team, and will report directly to SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer.

In his seven years at the Loveland Ski Club, Hale significantly improved the financial health of the club and the quality of the program while developing a highly beneficial partnership with Loveland Ski Area. As executive director, Hale has gained valuable experience in ski club management, and he looks forward to applying his knowledge and energy to his new role at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

Prior to his tenure at Loveland, Hale was the head women’s Europa Cup and Development Team coach for the U.S. Ski Team. He was also a coach with the women’s World Cup tech team before accepting a position with the U.S. Olympic Committee. While at the Olympic Committee, Hale worked in the sport science division and attended the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Hale’s past experiences also include head women’s coach at Burke Mountain Academy and coaching for the Canadian national team.

‘World-class’ system

Dwyer said Hale is widely recognized for his leadership of the Loveland Ski Club and the initiatives he led in that capacity.

“I look forward to working together with John on achieving our strategic goals,” Dwyer said. “We have a wonderful starting point and will continue to take advantage of our assets to build a world-class development system for all our athletes and programs.”

Hale is a United States Ski & Snowboard Association Level 500-certified alpine coach. During his time with the U.S. Ski Team, Hale experienced first hand the need for development of a fundamental skill base within the nation’s top junior ski racers. He firmly believes that the younger ages are the crucial years for skill acquisition and development, which is relevant to all snowsports at SSCV.

“I am looking forward to working in close collaboration with Kirk, the entire club and its numerous partners in the Vail Valley to raise the bar even higher,” Hale said. “I know there is a 100 percent commitment to achieving excellence, and I look forward to supporting and accelerating the vision of being the premier snowsports club in the world.”

Hale, his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters, Logan and Taylor — both of whom will be part of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail — expect to move to the Vail Valley during the summer of 2017.