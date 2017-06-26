Summer Solstice Race is set for Saturday | VailDaily.com

The Vail Recreation District's 2017 La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series will continue on Saturday with the Summer Solstice 5K, 10K and Kids' Fun Run in Beaver Creek. The Summer Solstice trail run, presented by the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, will begin with the 10K at 9 a.m. and the 5K at 9:15 a.m. A kids fun run will follow at 10 a.m.

Coinciding with the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice trail run is, to many, the most enjoyable race in the La Sportiva Trail Running Series. The Summer Solstice begins and ends Creekside Park in the heart of Beaver Creek and sends runners through and around the resort. Participants will be treated to amazing alpine views and fully stocked aid stations along the way.

BEAUTIFUL ROUTE

After an ascent through aspen groves on appropriately named Aspen Glade, trail runners will traverse across Beaver Creek Mountain on Allie's Way singletrack and descend down the hillside and into Creekside Park.

Runners will then exit Creekside Park and climb Offerson Road before heading out onto the Beaver Creek Village Loop trail. Runners will warm up their legs on single track through the eastern hillside and then tackle the steep Aspen Glade trail that will take runners to the first aid station at mile 2.2. 5K runners will then head downhill from the aid station and return to Creekside Park while 10K runners will head off onto more single track via Allie's Way traversing across Beaver Creek Mountain. The second aid station welcomes runners at mile 3.7 and the course climbs quickly from aid station #2 and then settles out nicely on the Village to Village trail where runners will begin their descent back into Beaver Creek Village and Creekside Park.

Start and finish are both located in Creekside Park and racers are asked to park in any of the Beaver Creek Village parking structures or in the Beaver Creek Elk and Bear shuttle lots at the base of Beaver Creek. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis and the start/finish area is accessible by foot from any of the parking structures. Following the race, runners will enjoy a participant brunch from Vail Catering Concepts and the awards ceremony.

NEW 5K 5-PACK

Registration for the 10K race is $38 for pre-registration, $43 race week or $50 on race day with proceeds benefiting the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. The 5K race costs $23 for pre-registration, $28 during race week and $35 on race day. The kids fun run is free to all children. Preregistration is available online at http://www.vailrec.com or at http://www.active.com until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23. Runners may also register or pick up their bibs from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 23 at The North Face store in Beaver Creek. Day-of registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the race start/finish area in Creekside Park.

Prizes will be presented to the top three finishers of each age group at each race, with series prizes awarded to the top three finishers who compete in at least five events. Raffle prize drawings will also be held at race awards ceremonies, featuring products from area merchants and national companies. Runners will receive a North Face tech T-shirt following each race, featuring unique designs and high quality material.

New for 2017, a 5K 5-Pack is now available, where runners can participate in all 5K races to compete for season awards. The 5K series cost is $95.

sixth EVENT IN SERIES OF 7

The Summer Solstice is the second scoring race in the La Sportiva Vail Trail Running Series, Colorado's premier trail running series. The seven-race series runs May through September and includes distances ranging from a 5K (3.1 miles) to a half marathon (13.1 miles). On Sat, July 8 the Vail HillClimb will take runners from the base of Vail Mountain to Mid-Vail for 7.5 miles of uphill running. On Sat, July 22 runners will be challenged during the Camp Hale Half Marathon, 5K and 10K, taking runners along the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail surrounding historic Camp Hale. The Berry Picker 5K trail run, taking place Sat, Aug. 5, will take participants on an intense 3.1 mile climb from the base of Vail Mountain in Vail Village to Mid-Vail.

Runners will then enjoy spectacular views and trail running during the 5K and 10K@10,000 Feet, which takes place Sat, Aug. 26 at the top of Vail Mountain, with the majority of the race above 10,000 feet in elevation. The final race of the season, the MeadowGold 5K and 10K, is scheduled on Sat, Sept. 16 and will feature a brand-new course on iconic Meadow Mountain in the Town of Minturn. Runners will ascend technical single track on the beautiful West Grouse Trail before descending on double track with open views of Vail Mountain and the Gore Mountain Range. A full list and details are available at http://www.vailrec.com.

Volunteers are always needed at each race and will receive a T-shirt, among other items, for their help. To volunteer, email Trail Running Race Director Kip Tingle.