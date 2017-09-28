Thursday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Harrison makes state; volleyball, soccer and football updates

EAST VAIL — "Jordan Harrison, Vail Mountain, 9:51 a.m.", doesn't seem like to big of a deal to find on the Internet.

It is.

Harrison is going to state. That's his tee time on Monday, Oct. 2, at Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette. He had been the first alternate from Class 3A Region 4, having shot an 85 at regionals last week at Devil's Thumb.

"It feels really cool," Harrison said. "It's a big relief. People were saying the first alternate goes in, but there are no guarantees. I had a sigh of relief."

Harrison is correct about the first alternate. Vail Christian's Robby Bowles raised the concept of the first alternate making state to a higher art form, doing it two years in a row during the earlier part of the decade.

He's just one of several local golfers to get his ticket belatedly. But Harrison is a happy camper that it's official.

Harrison had been practicing, regardless. The key for him is the dreaded blow-up hole. He and teammate Finn Sapp will use Sunday, Oct. 1's practice round at Indian Peaks wisely.

"I'm going to identify which are the toughest holes for me, where it's safe to miss," Harrison said. "What's been killing me is the blow-up hole. I'll play 14, 15 holes really well and then the others are really damaging."

Sapp has a 10:18 a.m. tee time on Monday. Meanwhile, Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones starts his 4A state tournament at Raccoon Creek in Littleton at 8:57 a.m.

Huskies, Gore Rangers spikers win

RIFLE — Battle Mountain volleyball won back-to-back matches for the first time this season, dispatching Rifle, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12 on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Rifle.

Coach Jason Fitzgerald said that his middles Eleanor Sheahan and Tatum Huffman had big nights.

Battle Mountain (5-4 overall and 4-3 overall) is at Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Speaking of the Gore Rangers, they won 2A Eagle County bragging rights, sweeping past Vail Christian, 25-16, 25-6, 25-6, on Thursday.

That snapped a two-game skid for the Gore Rangers.

Devils football finishes nonleague slate

GREELEY — Eagle Valley football finished a brutal stretch of nonconference play with a 41-7 loss at Northridge on Thursday.

The Devils (0-5) open the 3A Slope next week with Summit County at John Ramunno Field for Homecoming.

Rifle soccer beats Eagle Valley

RIFLE — Rifle soccer has a two-game winning streak.

Unfortunately, the second win came at the expense of Eagle Valley, 1-0, on Thursday.

The Devils (3-7, 2-5) will try to turn things around on Tuesday at Glenwood Springs.

Cross-country results to come

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley cross-country were at Glenwood Springs' Demon Invite on Thursday.

Results were not available as of this writing. This story will be updated.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.