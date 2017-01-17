Tuesday’s preps wrap: VMS and Huskies hoops | VailDaily.com

EAST VAIL — Vail Mountain School basketball’s winning streak reached three with a 64-28 victory over Soroco on Monday night before the 2A Gore Rangers lost a close one to 4A Summit County on Tuesday.

While losing isn’t fun, VMS is 3-1 in the 2A Slope with a win over the Rams. Against Soroco, the Gore Rangers led 23-2 after the first quarter. Griffin O’Connell led VMS with 14 points. Finn Connolly and Peter Tice each had nine.

VMS is at West Grand on Friday.

Rams beat Huskies

CARBONDALE — Let “Ankle Watch 2017” begin.

Battle Mountain’s Devin Huffman rolled his ankle in practice on Monday. He was unable to go on Tuesday night, as well as Miles Joersz (flu) and the Huskies fell to Roaring Fork, 57-43, on Tuesday night in Carbondale.

Luis Mendoza did have a big night for the Huskies (5-8) with 16 points and David Caballero had 11 points.

Battle Mountain is at the Denver School of Science and Technology on Saturday.

