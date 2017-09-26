Tuesday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Huskies, Saints and Gore Rangers volleyball

FARMER'S KORNER — Battle Mountain volleyball finished the first half of league play with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-15 win at Summit County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The highlight of the match was a rally from a 24-22 deficit during the second game.

The Huskies finished the first round of 4A Slope play at 3-3, reflective of some inconsistency and unforced errors.

If Tuesday was any indication, though, the second time through the league could be exciting. Coach Jason Fitzgerald said that setter Lily DeMuth set a good tempo leading the offense against the Tigers. Avery Weaver and Lillian Benway had "career nights" attacking.

Fitzgerald had also had big praise for the defense of Mason Lyon and Cassi Kelchner.

"We showed some composure and steadiness tonight," Fitzgerald said. "We're looking forward to the second half of the season."

Battle Mountain is at Rifle on Thursday, Sept. 28.

In 2A action, both local teams had a rough night. Vail Mountain School lost at Hotchkiss, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22, while Vail Christian was swept at Paonia. Vail Christian and Vail Mountain meet in East Vail on Thursday.

