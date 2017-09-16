Vail Mountain School goes the distance with Meeker

MEEKER — That wasn't a volleyball match. It was a marathon.

Vail Mountain School volleyball fell at Meeker in excruciating fashion, 23-25, 26-24, 27-29, 26-24, 15-12, on Saturday, Sept. 16. While it certainly is a tough loss, this shows the Gore Rangers (4-1) can play with the best the 2A Slope has to offer — the Cowboys, Paonia and West Grand.

Don't be surprised to see a rematch at districts in October.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Gore Rangers dusted Hayden, 25-14, 25-13, 25-13.

VMS is home on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Football

PARKER — Although the win-loss tally doesn't show it, Eagle Valley football is coming along.

Playing against a stacked slate of nonconference foes, the Devils fell to 0-3 on Friday, Sept. 15, with a 16-0 loss at Lutheran.

"We're seeing a lot of improvement," Devils coach Tom LaFramboise said. "We're a young team."

And it's a young team. The Devils are starting sophomores on both sides of the ball. And with youth comes mistakes. That's going to happen.

"The effort is there from all the kids."

Matt Lee and Jake Cossette both had interceptions on defense against Lutheran.

Eagle Valley (0-3) is back home on Friday, Sept. 22, to face Evergreen.

In other gridiron action, Cedaredge topped Vail Christian, 28-12, on Friday, Sept. 15.

Saints quarterback Tom Engleby had touchdown passes to Joseph Emmer and Jake Nowicki.

Vail Christian gets back after it on Saturday, Sept. 23, when it hosts Hotchkiss at Battle Mountain.

Soccer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Perhaps, it's time for The Classical Academy to find another state.

Have the Titans considered Utah or New Mexico? New Mexico has warmer winters. Just saying.

TCA beat Battle Mountain soccer, 3-0, on Friday, Sept. 15, in Colorado Springs in a rematch of last year's state-game. Credit the Huskies (5-2) with narrowing the margin from last November.

Battle Mountain hosts Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in a big 4A Slope match.

Meanwhile, Eagle Valley fell to Montrose, 4-1, on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Devils (2-6) are at Palisade on Tuesday.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.