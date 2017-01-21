Vail Mountain School victorious on the road | VailDaily.com

Vail Mountain School basketball hit the road and won at West Grand, 52-47, on Friday and then won at Hotchkiss, 44-42 on Saturday.

On Friday, VMS blew a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but steadied the ship and pulled out the win in a traditionally tough place to win for road teams.

Consider that a good step for VMS in learning how to win the close ones.

Liam Hurley led the way with 12 points, while Griffin O’Connell had 10.

The Gore Rangers’ game was just fine out west against the Bulldogs as Marc Phillipon led the team with 11 points.

Next up? Go north, young men. VMS (6-2 overall and 5-1 in the 2A Slope) head to North Park on Monday.

Huskies hockey downs Heritage

VAIL — Anyone notice that Battle Mountain hockey is undefeated?

The Huskies made it 6-0-3 on the season with a 6-2 win over Heritage on Saturday night at Dobson.

Battle Mountain erupted for four goals during the second stanza against the Eagles as Keaton Fedrizzi, Hunter Fox and Tanner Caldarola all lit the lamp during that period.

On Friday night Battle Mountain hockey and Cheyenne Mountain skated to a 5-5 tie.

The Huskies scored twice in the final minute of regulation to earn a point on goals by Joey Beveridge and Robby Gruber. Both of those tallies were their second goals of the game. Battle Mountain’s Caldarola also scored.

The Huskies head over the pass to take on Summit on Wednesday.

Huskies hoops falls

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain boys basketball seems to be short of bodies these days.

With Devin Huffman already sitting, Luis Mendoza and Baker Gentry both went down with injuries as the Huskies lost, 52-40 to the Denver School of Science and Technology-Green Valley on Saturday in Edwards.

Miles Joersz led the Huskies with 11 points, while Creek Kamby had nine points and 10 boards.

Battle Mountain (5-9) is at Eagle Valley on Tuesday.

Editor’s note

Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School Alpine had a slalom at Copper Mountain on Friday. No official results were available as of late Saturday.