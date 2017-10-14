Vail Mountain School gets two road volleyball victories

COLBRAN — Vail Mountain School volleyball rolled to two conference road wins this weekend, beating DeBeque, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20, on Friday, Oct. 13, and then taking down Plateau Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

VMS is an impressive 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the 2A Slope. The Gore Rangers cap league play with a huge game against Paonia on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, the soccer team struggled with losses to the Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 1-0, on Thursday, Oct. 12, followed by a 3-2 defeat at Delta on Friday.

The VMS XI hosts Basalt on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

IDAHO SPRINGS

Saint football loses

Recommended Stories For You

Vail Christian football suffered another tough loss on Friday, Oct. 13, at Clear Creek, 42-8.

The Saints (1-6) host Front Range Christian on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Battle Mountain High School.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.