Vail Valley preps wrap for Thursday, Oct. 12: Devils football and soccer; Huskies volleyball
October 12, 2017
PALISADE — Eagle Valley football fell to Palisade, 35-0, on Thursday, Oct. 12, on the road.
The loss dropped the Devils to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Western Slope.
The Devils return home to face Rifle on Friday, Oct. 20.
Huskies spikers lose in four
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Battle Mountain volleyball dropped a 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 decision at Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Oct. 12.
The Huskies are 8-8 overall and 4-5 in the 4A Western Slope.
Recommended Stories For You
Battle Mountain is at Palisade on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and then hosts Eagle Valley on Thursday, Oct. 19, in Round 2 of the local rivalry.
Devils soccer drops two
FARMER'S KORNER — Eagle Valley soccer fell in two league matches this week, bowing to Steamboat Springs, 5-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Gypsum, and losing to Summit County, 3-0, over the pass on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Eagle Valley (3-11, 2-9) wraps the season on Thursday, Oct. 19, against Palisade in Gypsum.
Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Freud on the NFL: Why does it matter that a player stand or kneel?
- Vail Valley preps wrap: Battle Mountain Huskies soccer and Eagle Valley Devils volleyball
- Races are coming into focus for Battle Mountain Huskies, Eagle Valley Devils
- Battle Mountain Huskies, Eagle Valley Devils XC notch wins at Delta
- Battle Mountain Huskies and Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers impress at tourney
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne man missing since summiting a 14er on Oct. 7 found alive
- After years of planning, Vail’s new $30M Interstate 70 underpass opens Friday, Oct. 13
- With Deer Valley Resort purchase finalized, it’s KSL Capital Partners vs. Vail Resorts
- Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche
- UPDATE: Weather postpones search for Summit County man missing after hiking Missouri Mountain, a 14er