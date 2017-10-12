Vail Valley preps wrap for Thursday, Oct. 12: Devils football and soccer; Huskies volleyball

PALISADE — Eagle Valley football fell to Palisade, 35-0, on Thursday, Oct. 12, on the road.

The loss dropped the Devils to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Western Slope.

The Devils return home to face Rifle on Friday, Oct. 20.

Huskies spikers lose in four

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Battle Mountain volleyball dropped a 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 decision at Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Huskies are 8-8 overall and 4-5 in the 4A Western Slope.

Battle Mountain is at Palisade on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and then hosts Eagle Valley on Thursday, Oct. 19, in Round 2 of the local rivalry.

Devils soccer drops two

FARMER'S KORNER — Eagle Valley soccer fell in two league matches this week, bowing to Steamboat Springs, 5-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Gypsum, and losing to Summit County, 3-0, over the pass on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Eagle Valley (3-11, 2-9) wraps the season on Thursday, Oct. 19, against Palisade in Gypsum.

