Vail Valley preps wrap for Tuesday, Sept. 19: Devils soccer; Huskies volleyball

PALISADE — Eagle Valley soccer bounced back from a difficult week with a 10-0 drubbing of Palisade on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Christer Serna had four goals, while Luis Landeros notched two scores. Jordan Lawrence, Elian Gonzalez, Andres Morales and Armando Munoz also scored.

Though Palisade is downtrodden side, Eagle Valley (3-5 overall and 2-3 in the 4A Slope) hopes to use this win to build some momentum.

"I think this game was a morale booster for the guys," Devils coach Jere Simms said. "I will telling the guys that they can't take anyone for granted and that each match is important. Hopefully, they will take that seriously and be ready for part two of the season."

Eagle Valley hosts Summit County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Demons beat Huskies in four

Recommended Stories For You

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs volleyball is a perfect 10-0 after toppling Battle Mountain, 24-26, 25-15, 29-27, 25-23, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"Obviously, the difference in a couple of sets was two points and those could have gone either way," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "(Glenwood) showed great composure. We still showed some inexperience and youth. In the the second half, I think we can challenge the top three teams in the league, Eagle Valley, Palisade and Glenwood."

Battle Mountain (3-4, 2-3) is at Summit County on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.