VIDEO: SSCV’s Andringa bros go 1-2 at Rocky Mountain Freestyle comp | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes Casey and Jesse Andringa took the top two spots in the men’s Rocky Mountain Freestyle moguls competition in Vail on Saturday, Jan. 21. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete Heidi Kloser finished second in the women’s competition. Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from Vail’s Cookshack Moguls Course where the event took place.