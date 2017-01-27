VMS basetball downs Rangely | VailDaily.com

EAST VAIL — And that’s payback, kids.

Rangely knocked the Vail Mountain School basketball team out of last year’s district tournament, and the Gore Rangers returned the favor on Friday night, downing the Panthers, 53-32, in East Vail.

“That was definitely on our minds as we approached this game,” VMS coach Travis Aldrich said. “We lost by two, and that sat pretty heavy in our heads.”

And VMS came out and scored 19 points and never looked back.

Marc Phillipon led the way with 17 while Liam Hurley and Griffin O’Connell both had 11. Hurley was particularly tenacious on defense, generating steals and points.

And don’t look now, but VMS is 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the 2A Slope. The Gore Rangers head to Meeker Saturday and then Paonia on Tuesday. The Cowboys and Eagles, respectively, are the class of the league until someone else proves otherwise. Then there is the jockeying for seeding in the district tournament, which just happens to include Vail Christian. The plot thickens.

Saints fall at Paonia

PAONIA — Both Vail Christian teams put up a good fight in losses at league-leading Paonia on Friday night.

The boys (5-8, 5-3) led, 34-25, before the Eagles asserted their size advantage.

“We had them on the ropes. They knew they were on the ropes,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “We weren’t able to put them away. We played a really good game. Our effort tonight was outstanding.”

Bryan Trujillo led the Saints with 22 points, while Sebastian Moritz had 15.

The girls (7-6, 3-3) dropped a 54-40 decision to Paonia. Jessie Raitt led the Saints with 19 points.

Next up for both sets of Saints are a home games against DeBeque on Friday.

