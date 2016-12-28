Steadman Clinic partners with local youth ski club | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Steadman Clinic has partnered with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail to create a sports medicine program that includes a medical director and a full-time certified athletic trainer.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter Millett will serve as the medical director of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. As a partner at The Steadman Clinic, Millett has been consistently selected as one of the “Best Doctors in America” and has been ranked in the top 1 percent of orthopedic surgeons by U.S. News and World Reports. Millett will oversee all aspects of the new program which will bolster The Steadman Clinic’s presence in medical care and sports medicine for the schools and clubs in the area.

“The Steadman Clinic is proud to continue its ground-breaking efforts to maintain the safety and health of all the athletes who participate in the various sporting activities sponsored by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail,” Millett said. “We have a staff of internationally renowned surgeons and specialists at The Steadman Clinic and are blessed with some of the finest, state-of-the-art medical and rehabilitation facilities. We look forward to growing this program in partnership with our colleagues at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.”

The sports medicine program’s main focus will be injury prevention through education, research and conditioning programs.

Greg De Luke has been named as full-time athletic trainer for the new program. He will be working daily with the athletes, parents and coaches out of the Golden Peak facility and the Minturn Fitness Center. Athletic training services will include first aid and injury evaluation, treatment, rehabilitation and injury management free of charge to the athletes at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

“Greg brings great knowledge and medical care to this exciting new program,” said Brandie Martin, the athletic training director at The Steadman Clinic. “He has past experience working with elite ski and snowboard athletes and understands the sports that our community is so passionate about. We want this program to be a model for all the other ski and snowboard clubs in the nation, providing detailed and specialized medical care to our competitive youth athletes.”

“We are thrilled with our new strategic partnership with The Steadman Clinic” said John “JC” Cole, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail human performance director. “ Having Greg on our human performance team and Dr. Millett as our new medical director will now provide us the medical support at every level that will assist us with providing the best possible resources for our athlete families. This partnership additionally will add the research component to our human performance program that will now allow us to stay at the forefront of sport science in the U.S. As the nation’s number-one ski and snowboard club program, it is logical that we would team with the nation’s number-one orthopedic program.”

The Steadman Clinic has a history of supporting local youth athletes, as it is currently celebrating 20 years of providing certified athletic trainers to the local high schools. The Steadman Clinic community sports medicine program also offers free pre-participation physicals and provides sports medicine coverage to many local youth sports organizations and events. Athletic trainers at Eagle Valley High School, Battle Mountain High School and Vail Mountain School have been keeping athletes safe and healthy by providing daily sports medicine coverage, free injury clinics and sports medicine lectures.