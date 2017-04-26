Storm drops a foot of snow at higher elevations near Steamboat Springs | VailDaily.com

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Much of the Yampa Valley woke up to a dusting of snow Tuesday, but it was a different story at higher elevations.

According to the Tower weather monitoring station at 10,500 feet on Buffalo Pass, 12 inches of snow had fallen by Tuesday morning.

The weather station on Rabbit Ears Pass at 9,400 measured 8 inches of new snow. The town of Yampa had 5 inches of snow, while Clark had 2 inches. Ski areas still operating benefited with Winter Park receiving 7 inches of snow. Loveland Ski Area saw 5 inches.

The current snow depth on Buffalo Pass is 105 inches. That's the equivalent of 41.8 inches of water.

On average for April 25, there is 49.3 inches of snow equivalent water at the Buffalo Pass monitoring station, meaning snowpack is 85 percent of average, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Historically, snowpack on Buffalo Pass peaks on May 9. Snow depth on Rabbit Ears is 43 inches with the equivalent of 16.7 inches of water. The snowpack for Rabbit Ears is 65 percent of average. The snowpack for the entire Yampa and White river basins was at 78 percent of average as of Tuesday.

The city of Steamboat Springs has announced water restrictions will go into effect May 1. The city is anticipating an earlier-than-normal water runoff in the wake of the dry spring. More snow this week could help bolster the snowpack for the basins.

"There will be plenty in the weather grab-bag this week including sun, clouds, rain, snow and possibly thunder," wrote Steamboat meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com.

The sun was expected to return during the day Wednesday before another storm moves into the area Wednesday night.

"Another round of accumulating snows is expected for the mountains in the range of 2 to 5 inches, with some light accumulations on the grassy surfaces of the valley by Thursday morning," Weissbluth said.

Cool and unsettled weather is expected through Saturday.

