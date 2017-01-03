 Storm headed to Vail; up to 2 feet of snow expected | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Storm headed to Vail; up to 2 feet of snow expected

Eagle's Nest, Tuesday morning.Vail Mountain

Eagle's Nest, Tuesday morning.

VAIL — Vail is under winter storm watch, with forecasters calling for more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service predicts 10 to 20 inches in the Vail area, with snow starting Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday night.

The snow will be particularly heavy on Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Joel Gratz of opensnow.com is calling for 12-24 inches.