Sudden downpour contributes to crashes | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — A sudden downpour of hail and snow Tuesday morning sent three vehicles, including a Greyhound bus spinning off Interstate 70. No injuries were reported.

The calls started rolling in at 10:12 a.m., said Doug Cupp, chief of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District.

The storm was an isolated cell that dumped hail and snow on I-70, leaving about two inches of slush on the road surface, said Trooper Nate Turner with the Colorado State Patrol, who was working the accidents.

The westbound bus was carrying only three passengers, and only the driver was injured. She was transported to the Vail Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Westbound I-70 was closed for about 10 minutes while Big Steve's Towing and Bronn Towing pulled the bus off the embankment and onto the shoulder.

Within 300 yards of the bus wreck, two other vehicles crashed.

One was rollover accident with no injuries reported. The driver denied transport to the hospital.

The third crash happened while emergency workers were working the scene of the bus accident. A green pickup truck tangled with an 18-wheeler, but neither vehicle stopped. The State Patrol contacted the green pickup truck farther down the road, Cupp said.