Authorities seize marijuana, guns in Eagle-Vail drug raid | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — Authorities served three search warrants in Eagle-Vail on Wednesday as part of a drug raid.

Working in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Special Operations Unit and Eagle County Animal Control, the GRANITE Drug Task Force served the warrants.

Officers seized large quantities of illegally cultivated marijuana, according to a press release. In addition to marijuana, nine firearms were seized from the residences, officials said. Suspects in the investigation are facing charges that include conspiracy, drug possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and other marijuana-related offenses.

The drug task force requested the assistance of the Eagle County Special Operations Unit (the SWAT team) because “the need was shown for heightened officer safety,” authorities said.

“This morning’s deployment of the Eagle County and Garfield County SWAT teams in support of the GRANITE drug task force and DEA was dictated by an intelligence-led threat risk assessment,” said Greg Daly, Avon police chief and Special Operations Unit commander. “Our first priority is always the safety of our community and we ensured that these search warrants were executed safely and professionally.”

Homestake Peak School, about a half mile away from where the warrants were being served, went into lockdown for about 30 minutes as a precautionary measure.

“There is SWAT activity in Eagle-Vail,” an Eagle County Alert sent at 10:27 a.m. said. “They are serving a search warrant. There are no public safety concerns at this time.”

As of 11:09 a.m., another alert said the scene was secure and the warrants had been served.