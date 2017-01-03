The 10th | VailDaily.com

top of Gondola One | mid-vail | 970.754.1010 | the10thvail.com

Dining at The 10th is an integral part of the Vail Mountain ski experience. Located at Mid-Vail, The 10th not only provides incredible views of the Gore Range, but also complete comfort to gaze upon the majestic peaks.

As guests enter The 10th, they’re encouraged to step out of their cold ski or snowboard boots and slip their feet into soft, plush slippers. Even visitors who don’t ski are welcome to get a taste of the experience by taking a scenic ride up Vail’s Gondola One and having lunch at The 10th; the cost of the day pass counts toward a meal credit.

Named after the 10th Mountain Division, The 10th offers refined, on-mountain dining, paired with an award-winning wine selection.

Chef Tim McCaw joined The 10th’s team last winter, adding his rustic, Colorado-centric touch to the menu. Last spring, he visited Italy specifically to research new recipes and make them his own. His exploration led him to take alpine cuisine to the next level, blending his Colorado “twists” with classic European alpine dishes.

“While still rooted in alpine classics, the menu at The 10th will have a much more cosmopolitan comfort-foods feel this winter,” says general manager of fine dining Jen Rizza. “Modern, inspired alpine cuisine has been the crux of The 10th since opening, and we continue to offer a diverse array of items.”

Those items range from a delightful bowl of signature truffle fries to Bangs Island mussels with chorizo, or a roasted beet salad with Colorado goat cheese mousse. Then there’s the European-style flatbreads, flavorful Porcini-crusted Colorado bass or a warm bowl of house-made pasta alla Bolognese.

McCaw uses local ingredients whenever possible to present a comprehensive culinary selection that can please any palate or appetite, from a few shared small plates at a table or a larger lunch to fuel an afternoon of skiing or riding. Gluten-free options, including pizza, are also available.

McCaw debuted one of his signature dishes, the Spatzle with Colorado pork bratwurst, last winter but refined it last summer, transforming it into a true classic. Balanced with sautéed brussel sprouts and wild mushrooms with a country-style mustard vinaigrette, the traditionally Bavarian dish is perfect for a cold winter day.

And, die-hard fans of The 10th will be happy to hear that the renowned pot pie, made with roasted heirloom chicken and pheasant with sage vermouth sauce baked in a house-made puff pastry, continues to be a staple on this winter’s menu.

The full bar and the open, communal-seating lounge area, transcends traditional mountain architecture with its wine display wall and large fireplace. It matches the caliber of the cuisine with a Wine Spectator honored list, earning The 10th the Best of Award of Excellence for two years. Under the guidance of Nicole Jeffrey, beverage manager, the team’s passion for concocting craft cocktails results in drinks with just the right amount of flair, balanced against tradition with their artisan ingredients. The cocktail crafters use local liquors and house-made ingredients whenever possible. Beer lovers enjoy myriad Colorado beers on tap, as well as other US and import selections.

“And lastly, the energy of the restaurant, bustling with ski aficionados and smiles from ear to ear, is palpable from the moment you enter the building,” Rizza says. •

Price

Starters: $14-$34

Mains: $26-$34

Ambiance

Ski-in, ski-out fine dining

Signature Dish

Heirloom chicken and roasted pheasant pot pie

Kid Friendly?

Yes, kids dine on a 3-course kids’ menu