The 23rd Annual Eagle River Cleanup event is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle River Watershed Council has announced the 23rd Annual Eagle River Cleanup, presented by Vail Resorts EpicPromise will be held Sept. 9.

The Eagle River Cleanup has become a fall tradition for many environmentally- and community-minded families, businesses, and companies. This year, over 350 volunteers are expected to help care for and revitalize our local waterways.

From 9 a.m. to noon, teams of volunteers will move along the river banks of the Eagle and Upper Colorado Rivers as well as Gore Creek to pick up trash and show support for the conservation and enhancement of our local watershed. In total, this community effort will clean nearly 70 miles of river throughout Eagle County.

Following the cleanup, volunteers and their families are invited to the Broken Arrow in Arrowhead from noon to 2 p.m. for a thank you barbecue provided by Vail Resorts, the Broken Arrow and Arrowhead Alpine Club. The party features live music from local artist First Chair, beer from Crazy Mountain Brewery, and a prize drawing for the entire family.

More volunteers are always needed. Call the Eagle River Watershed Council, 970-827-5406 or email ranney@erwc.org to confirm your segment, sign up for a new one, or join an existing team. Volunteers will meet on the river at assigned locations on the day of the event, so you must pre-register in order to know where you are needed most.

The Eagle River Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education, and projects. The Council strives to protect and enhance the high-quality natural, scenic and economic values that our rivers and tributaries provide to the citizens, visitors and wildlife of the Eagle River and Colorado River watersheds in Eagle County.