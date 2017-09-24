The Steadman Clinic in Vail welcomes foot and ankle specialist Haytmanek

VAIL — Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek, a foot and ankle specialist who has worked in Boise, Idaho, for the past three years, has joined the surgical staff at The Steadman Clinic.

For Haytmanek, 35, the move to Vail is a homecoming of sorts, as he served as a fellow at The Steadman Clinic in 2013-14 prior to joining the Coughlin Clinic at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

"I feel very honored that The Steadman Clinic called and offered me the opportunity to join one of the finest staffs of orthopaedic surgeons in the field," Haytmanek said. "The combination of the cutting-edge research at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, as well as the energetic atmosphere of The Steadman Clinic attracted me, in addition to my rewarding past experience as a Steadman Fellow. It's a high-energy clinic and all of the patients want to get back to doing the things they love."

Haytmanek will work with Dr. Thomas Clanton, the longtime foot and ankle specialist at The Steadman Clinic and the doctor who mentored Haytmanek during his time as a fellow.

"We are most pleased to welcome Dr. Haytmanek to our staff of elite orthopaedic surgeons," said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. "Tommy is an accomplished surgeon in his field. It is always gratifying to bring back Fellows from our Clinic in full-time positions on our surgical and medical staffs. With Dr. Haytmanek joining Dr. Clanton, we have significantly strengthened our expertise in the area of the foot and ankle."

Haytmanek's completed research projects have been published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, Foot and Ankle International, American Journal of Sports Medicine and Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy.

Recommended Stories For You

Haytmanek's clinical interests include fracture fixation, ankle arthroscopy, cartilage restoration, and sports related injuries of the foot and ankle. His ongoing research projects include hindfoot fusion nails, total ankle arthroplasty, and cartilage repair.

Haytmanek serves as a member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard medical team.