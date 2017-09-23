‘Denver Hotel putting on a new dress’

This Week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Sept. 29, 1917.

Breckenridge's leading hostelry, the Denver Hotel, is being repainted and a new porch built over the sidewalk along the entire front. The paint selected for the upper portions is a white and for the lower portions it is a deep red. Though the work is not completed there is no mistaking the fact that the hotel will soon present a more attractive and dignified appearance than at any previous time in its eventful history.

Yeggs blow safe; escape with $360

Trinidad — Three yeggmen, evidently professionals, forced the basement entrance to the West theater here, blew a safe and made off with about $360 which it contained. Three charges of nitro-glycerin were used to blow a safe and a carpet was used to deaden the explosions. Three men hired a taxicab here shortly after the robbery is supposed to have occurred, and rode to Raton, officers learned later, and an effort was being made to apprehend them there.

Able management brings Jesse Mine to front

The mill at the Jesse Mine has been operating steadily with one shift during the last month. Only the ore that must be taken out in the development of the property is being put through the mill. George F. Roth, of Rochester, who with other Rochester interests, is operating this property, has been in direct charge these past two months. Alex Matthieson has charge of the milling operations. Mr. Matthieson worked on the Jesse several years ago and is better acquainted with the ore formation and the milling process required than any other person. J. R Barry is foreman of the underground operations. A good-sized body of mill ore was recently opened up in the Jesse, and the present development work is on this ore body.

Whopper turnips proclaim richness of our hills

Last week Jack DeLong sent in two mammoth turnips that were raised on his ranch in Muggins gulch, directly opposite the Royal Tiger mine. These were, without a doubt, the largest grown in this district, and weighed about 5 pounds each. It is understood that these were not picked specimens, but were an average taken by a couple of acres. It is often stated that our hills are only fit for mineral production but evidence such as Mr. DeLong produces show that the agricultural possibilities are slightly neglected. With the Royal Tiger mine becoming a good producer of metals on one side of the Swan Valley, and an up-to-date ranch growing prize-winning turnips on the opposite side, a good glance at the possibilities of our mountain home may be obtained.

Town board "touched" for wage increases

The Breckenridge Town Board held a special meeting on Tuesday evening, rumors of a threatened strike on the part of the street workers apparently being the occasion of the session. At any rate, the meeting resulted in a raise of the wages of laborers employed by the town to $4 a day, and the marshal's salary was increased to $125. The salvage of lumber, doors, windows, sashes, etc. from the Dewers property lately torn down was sold to Jack Zeigler for $100.

