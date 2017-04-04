Thomas William Bashford 1966–2017 | VailDaily.com

A memorial service for Tom Bashford is scheduled for Saturday at Vail Christian High School, 31621 U.S. Highway 6, Edwards, in the east building where Calvary Chapel holds its services. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations for Tom's son, the Will Bashford Education Fund at gofundme.com, or to the William T. Bashford Donation Fund at US Bank.

Thomas William Bashford, of Gypsum, was born March 12, 1966, in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, to William and Jody (Kostrzewski) Bashford. He passed away March 4. He was 50.

Tom graduated from Peshtigo High School in 1984, and from the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelors degree in architecture, in 1989.

After graduating he moved to Fort Collins, then relocated to Avon. He moved for a short time to Phoenix, returning to the Vail Valley in 1999. He was highly respected in the architecture community by colleagues and clients.

Tom spent the majority of his career in the resorts of Scottsdale and Vail, primarily with resort, hospitality and residential projects in the United States and internationally. At the time of his death, he was employed as a senior project manager with Shepherd Resources Inc., Vail and Beaver architects specializing in fine residential, resort and ranch architecture. He served as chair of the Arrowhead at Vail Design Review Committee.

He was extremely involved with the Boy Scouts of America, helping as a committee chairman and leader, organizing outings and activities. Tom was often known for his sense of humor in his personal and professional life.

Tom is survived by his parents, one son, William, one sister, Lisa (John) Kerns, one niece, Hannah Kerns, one nephew, Kyle Kerns, aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved dog, Polly and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Joyce Kostrzewski, and paternal grandparents, Loren and Mary Bashford.