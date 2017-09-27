Three Eagle County seniors are National Merit Scholar semifinalists

EDWARDS — Three local students are among the semifinalists to become National Merit Scholars.

Vail Christian High School senior Joseph Emmer is joined by Eagle Valley High School seniors Brennecke Gale and Collin Jenkins.

The three locals are among 16,000 semifinalists from across the country. They'll know in the spring whether they're among the 7,500 to be named National Merit Scholars.

About 1.6 million juniors from more than 22,000 U.S. high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. That's less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. All National Merit semifinalists now have the opportunity to compete for $32 million in National Merit Scholarships, to be awarded in spring 2018.