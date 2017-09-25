Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley

1 year ago

Week of Sept. 22, 2016

Local fishermen and boaters were happy to hear the town of Gypsum was working with the Texas-based landowner of the Rittenhouse property to remove barricades that prevented access to the Eagle River at the site.

The town of Eagle received eight applications for the town board vacancy created by the resignation of Doug Seabury. The list was trimmed down to four finalists — Scott Turnipseed, Clark Gundlach, Adam Palmer and Josh Stowell.

Dozens of residents urged the Gypsum Town Council to ease the community's backyard chicken ban.

5 years ago

Recommended Stories For You

Week of Sept. 20, 2012

Eagle was finalizing plans for the $14 million Eby Creek Road makeover. The plan featured construction of four new roundabouts and expansion of the existing U.S. Highway 6 roundabout.

Organizers planned Gypsum's 2012 Oktoberfest party at Lundgren Theater Park.

More than 600 people attended the U.S. Forest Service Reunion held in Vail.

10 years ago

Week of Sept. 20, 2007

ECO Trails' new Eagle-to-Gypsum bike path opened. The trail was accessed via Violet Lane in Eagle and continued to the Cooley Mesa Road intersection in Gypsum.

Ground-breaking ceremonies were held for the new Seniors on Broadway project. The 14-unit addition to the Golden Eagle Apartments was slated for completion in April.

John and Charity Batson were the new owners/operators of the Eagle Pharmacy. The couple purchased the pharmacy operation at the Nearly Everything Store from longtime owner Al Hoza.

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 18, 1997

After 20 years fighting for a ski area plan he ultimately abandoned, Adam's Rib developer introduced a new vision for the entryway to the Brush Creek Valley. His proposal included a gated community with 1,100 residential units and two private golf courses.

Eagle Valley High School cheerleaders Lucy Ericson and Kimber Schwartz were selected to join a group of cheerleaders in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The EVHS football team beat the Olathe Pirates 28-13 behind great play by quarterback Bob Pietrack and running back Roy Buttermore.

Mike and Dawn Greear, of Eagle, were the parents of a new baby boy, Tyler James Greear.

30 years ago

Week of Sept. 24, 1987

Melondee Newby, a junior from EVHS, was one of six U.S. students selected to tour the Soviet Union through an exchange program sponsored by the Future Homemakers of America.

ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson was the featured speaker at the Vail Symposium.

EVHS senior Mike Acosta was a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Davey Mott, middle linebacker for the EVHS Devils, was named Colorado High School defensive Player of the Week by the Denver Post.

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 22, 1977

The town of Eagle anticipated a 1978 operating budget of $409, 553. That amount included nearly $100,000 in anticipated, but not yet approved, grant dollars. (For comparison, Eagle's 2017 budget was $5.9 million.)

EVHS Homecoming queen candidates were Tia Ross, Patty Warder, Shelly Eaton and Cheryl Warren. King candidates were Bruce Bair, Kevin Hopkins, John Warder and Rusty Bumgartener.

Battle Mountain High School won bragging rights in the emotional Huskies/Devils football showdown. The final score was 8-6 and EVHS player Jeff Bair suffered broken left ankle in the game.

50 years ago

Week of Sept. 21, 1967

Les Olinger, the Glenwood train patrolman for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, was killed when his handcar was struck head-on by a freight train.

Vail had taken over as the retail sales leader in Eagle County. Second quarter retail sales in the community totaled $724,000, about 34 percent of the county's total sales.

The EVHS Devils walloped the Kremmling Mustangs 19-0. David Mayne was one of the game's stars, picking up a kickoff fumble and running the distance for a touchdown.

Tom Luby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Luby of Eagle, was transferred from Fort Bliss, Texas to Fort Knox, TN and reassigned to Intelligence Reconnaissance.

60 years ago

Week of Sept. 19, 1957

Diamond J restaurant owner Frankie Emmerling urged customers to donate to a toy drive for children at Saint Joseph's Orphanage in Wyoming. Diamond J patrons contributed $180 to the effort.

Retired Eagle merchant Tom Lewis, 85, was honored for his 63 years of membership in the Masonic Lodge.

Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Hall returned to Eagle County to take over operations of the Sinclair Service Station and Cafe in west Eagle.

The VFW posts of Eagle and Garfield counties hosted a four-day fishing trip at Sweetwater Lake for 11 disabled veterans.

A heavy rain and hailstorm at Gypsum damaged grain and hay fields. Hail stones were the size of marbles and piled up to four inches deep.

70 years ago

Week of Sept. 19, 1947

More than 2,000 people turned out for the dedication of the new Eagle County Airfield, located between Eagle and Gypsum. Among the guests were Colo. Gov. Lee Knous and U.S. Senator Ed Johnson.

Bennie Wurtsmith was elected student body president at Eagle County High School in Gypsum. Margaret Beasley was the student manager.

Eagle had a doctor. Dr. Leonard, recently from Mercy Hospital in Denver, set up an office in the theater building.

Eagle County Assessor Ray Angel and his wife, Hazel, were killed in a car accident that happened near New Castle.

80 years ago

Week of Sept. 24, 1937

For the first time ever, Eagle County paid out a $40 per month old age pension to 107 qualifying citizens.

Cattle and sheep rustling was becoming a serious problem for local ranchers. Frank Newcomber, president of the Eagle County Cattlemen, called a meeting for local ranchers to address the issue. Much of the local problem was traced to truckers and ranchers appealed to the Colorado Courtesy Patrol (the Colorado State Patrol) for help.

Work was progressing on the highway over Loveland Pass. The new road promised to provide the shortest and most scenic route from Denver to Grand Junction. Traffic studies indicated 2,000 to 3,000 cars per day would use the road.