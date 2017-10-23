Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley

1 year ago

Week of Oct. 20, 2016

Three structures were destroyed by a fire in the remote Trail Gulch area north of Gypsum. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Avon hosted the Man of the Cliff competition at Nottingham Park.

Vail Resorts Inc. Chairman and CEO Rob Katz and wife Elana Amsterdam made personal contributions totaling $2 million to 12 nonprofit organizations in the communities where the company operates.

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 18, 2012

Bill and Melinda Gates paid a surprise visit to Eagle Valley High School. "Their objective was to see what kids are learning, how they're learning and how they are learning it and what we all can do to them learn more," said EVHS teacher Mary Ann Stavney. EVHS senior Dylan Trudeau was the first student to figure out who the visitors were.

The biomass plant proposed in Gypsum learned it had been approved for a $40 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The EVHS Homecoming Court included queen Megan Osteen, king Thomas Mills, princess Jaycey Beard and prince Buck Ortiz.

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 18, 2007

Former Eagle resident Dave Kunkel was forced to land his small plane on Interstate 70 after both engines failed. He landed on the westbound lanes between Eagle and Gypsum around 1 p.m. and no cars had to swerve to avoid the aircraft. No injuries resulted from the forced landing.

With the opening of the new Costco store and the expansion at the Eagle County Regional Airport, the town of Gypsum saw a large jump in sales tax revenues. The town had collected $2.9 million through August, compared to $1.5 million during all of the previous year.

The Colorado Rockies were headed to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 19, 1997

Two Eagle girls were facing burglary charges after trashing four classrooms at Eagle Valley Elementary School. Police estimated the damages would be more than $10,000 in the incident.

The Eagle Town Board approved the concept plan for the Eagle Ranch development. The trustees questioned whether the commercial development proposed at the site was appropriate. Developer Jen Wright noted that the 120,000 square feet of commercial space was not intended to function as a second downtown.

Stephanie Hays was crowned EVHS Homecoming Queen.

The EVHS volleyball team was headed to the district playoffs as the second seed after losing a heartbreaker to Meeker. The Lady Devils expected a rematch during the playoffs.

30 years ago

Week of Oct. 22, 1987

A former Gypsum minister pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft stemming from incidents at Eagle Computer Systems, where he was employed part-time. He was charged with embezzling more than $10,000 from the business between March of 1985 and July of 1987.

Electronic price scanners were installed at Beasley's Food Town in Eagle.

Carol and Chris Warner, of Gypsum, welcomed home their baby daughter, Cassidy, born Oct. 16 in Vail.

The Eagle Valley Middle School Pirates seventh and eight grade football teams both compiled undefeated seasons.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 20, 1977

Edward B. Stoff, of Vail, filed a special use permit for a public airport at Edwards. The facility was proposed north and east of the Edwards gas station and north of I-70 on ranch land owned by Ray and Ruth Miller.

Construction was underway on a new fire station in Eagle. The new station was located at the corner of Third and Hilltop streets.

Members of the Eagle County School board opted to delay funding for the design of a proposed middle school in Eagle. EVHS principal Wally Birlew lobbied for the new school, saying that having grades seven through 12 at the high school created severe discipline problems, but school board members questioned consideration of another school building when declining enrollment had prompted the closure of Meadow Mountain Elementary.

The McDonald's fast food restaurant in Vail celebrated a grand opening with an official flag raising and ribbon cutting ceremony. Free balloons and cake were offered to customers.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 20, 1967

Enterprise Editor Marilla McCain chastised the Denver media after a television reporter incorrectly described where the I-70 mountain tunnel was proposed. "They really should visit the boondocks occasionally and familiarize themselves with the section of Colorado where all the action is," she said.

Former Eagle County resident Perry Ault celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in Kremmling.

The Vail Ski Resort opened up two new mountain areas — Gold Peak and Northeast Bowl.

The company installed snow making equipment on the Poma Lift slope and the lower half of Gold Peak.

A Denver man pulled a 5 1/2 pound rainbow trout out of Sweetwater Lake.

The Eagle Ranch Company purchased the Hume White, H.W. Deane and Johnson ranches in the Brush Creek Valley.

Walt Leiber reported he grew 60 potatoes from the nine plants in his Eagle garden.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 17, 1957

A Denver man who was hunting near State Bridge ended up in the hospital after an altercation with another group of hunters. The injured man was in serious condition after being hit in the head with the butt of a rifle.

Eagle High School considered offering some adult education classes including bookkeeping, typing and conversational Spanish.

Gypsum Creek rancher Claude Gerard traveled to Kansas City, where he was honored by the Future Farmers of America with the American Farmer degree.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 17, 1947

Hunters Gus and Darrell Barnes brought home a 300-pound bear they bagged in the Salt Creek area. Mac Macdonell, hunting in the Brush Creek area, also brought down a bear.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was "Song of the South."

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 22, 1937

Local stockmen were taking their cattle to market, but they reported that prices had sharply declined.

The local Campfire Girls troop gathered at Mrs. Cramp's home to listen to the radio address by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

An early winter storm played havoc with hunters. Four to 15 inches fell in the Coffee Pot and Deep Creek region. Many cars and trucks were marooned by weather and owners were told the vehicles would likely have to be left in place until spring.