Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley | VailDaily.com

1 year ago

Week of Aug. 4, 2016

U.S. Forest Service investigators said the aggressive aerial response to the Red Table Fire south of Eagle, which contained the blaze to 26 acres, obliterated the point of origin for the fire. For that reason, the USFS could not cite the definitive cause of the fire.

Chris and Michelle Nestor donated their '79 Chevy rock climber as a raffle prize to benefit the annual Crawlin' for a Cure.

Eagle business Yoga Off Broadway moved to its new location at 717 Sylvan Lake Road.

5 years ago

Week of Aug. 2, 2012

After several years of declining revenues, the town of Eagle reported a 5.6 percent increase in 2012 sales tax revenues.

Sales tax receipts were up nearly 4 percent in the town of Gypsum. The town also reported an increase in building activity at Sky Legend, Stratton Flats and Buckhorn Valley.

The Colorado Department of Transportation prepared traveler impact information in preparation for the USA Pro Challenge. The bike race planned stages in numerous Colorado communities including Beaver Creek.

10 years ago

Week of Aug. 2, 2007

Gypsum launched a summer concert series called "Sunday Sounds." The concerts were planned at 5 p.m. on Sundays and included a farmers market and kids activities.

Samantha Eckert won the intermediate division at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo Working Ranch Horse Contest.

McCoy resident Mike Lederhause shared a photo of a bull moose that had wandered through his yard. The bull was one of a pair of moose spotted in northern Eagle County.

20 years ago

Week of July 31, 1997

Tiffany Burton topped a field of 240 competitors to take first place barrel racing honors at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

A 9-year-old bull elk named Dillanger from the Big Hat Ranch at McCoy won the 'hard antler' competition at the Colorado Elk and Game Breeders Association convention. The bull's 54-inch shed rack scored 366 7⁄8 on the Boone and Crockett scale.

After a monthlong intensive search of Gold Dust Peak, the U.S. Air Force still hadn't recovered four 500-pound bombs lost in the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and crash of Capt. Craig Button's A-10 attack jet.

Eagle's red hot building pace was showing signs of a slow down. Through the first six months of 1997, a total new valuation of $7.55 million was recorded, compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 1996.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 6, 1987

A flash flood hit State Bridge Lodge. No injuries were reported but damages were estimated between $5,000 and $15,000. Owner Merl Allemang said he was talking on the phone when he realized water and mud were pouring on to the lodge deck.

McCoy resident and professional saddle bronc rider Marty Forster was named Rookie of the Year for the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association.

During his first year of competition, he took top honors at the Calgary Stampede.

Deb Schiessl of Eagle won first place in the women's division of the Gypsum Mayor's Cup Race.

40 years ago

Week of Aug. 4, 1977

Ground-breaking ceremonies were celebrated for Beaver Creek Ski Resort. Former President Gerald Ford was present along with Lucille, Denny, Charlie and Mabel Eaton. The Eaton family homesteaded the area during the early 1900s.

The Gypsum Sanitation District announced it would present a bond issue election in September to pay for improvements to the town's system. The improvements were spurred by a notice from the Colorado Department of Health stating that sample results showed the town's system was not meeting guidelines for discharge limitations.

As local ranchers prepared to irrigate their second hay crops, the town of Eagle was facing watering restrictions.

50 years ago

Week of Aug. 3, 1967

Miss Eagle Valley — 17-year-old Kathy Lewis — represented western Colorado in the Miss Teen Rocky Mountain States competition.

A crew of Holy Cross forest workers found two old graves on a mountainside. The markers on the graves bore the names of Andy Recen and Dan Recen, and the dates of death were 1911 and 1918.

Some 200 people turned out for the Eagle County Pioneer Picnic at the Legion Hall in Gypsum. Mrs. Dora Nolan was crowded queen and Clarence Hubbard was crowned king.

Prominent Eagle rancher and Chicago businessman Carl F. Lloyd, 58, died of a heart attack at his Red Mountain Ranch home east of town.

Two 17-year-old Rifle youths were arrested after they broke into Carlow's Pool Hall in Eagle.

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 1, 1957

A water attorney advised the town of Eagle that $100,000 was needed to obtain water rights and to modernize the town's water system.

Three boys died at Minturn while attempting to cross the Eagle River to a small island. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 12 years old.

A Sheephorn ranch owned by Jack Mather was sold to Walter Forster.

Ditches and crops fell victim to a deluge of water, rocks and debris when a heavy cloudburst hit the Sheephorn area.

Two local girls fared well at a track meet in Boulder. Judy Smith placed second in the 75-yard dash and Janice Carlow placed second in the high jump.

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 1, 1947

The Eagle baseball team posted a 12-6 victory over Phippsburg.

Temperatures in Eagle soared to a high of 98 degrees.

Warren Black escaped fatal injuries after been dragged underneath the teeth of a hay rake. Black's injuries were serious, however, and he was recuperating in a Denver hospital.

Mike Bonomoa of Bond was bound for New York to meet his wife, who was traveling from Italy. The couple hadn't seen one another for 20 years.

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 6, 1937

Paul W. Brown was named Eagle County Extension Agent and his new office was set up at the county courthouse basement.

Some 120 people attended the Eagle County Pioneers picnic.