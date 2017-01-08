Tough traffic EB: Vail, Frisco, Silverthorne see closures | VailDaily.com

VAIL – An 11:15 p.m. safety closure at Frisco Sunday is the latest in a long line of closures weekend travelers are facing on I-70 as heavy snowfall makes driving conditions difficult. Traffic on I-70 has reopened after being halted eastbound at Silverthorne due to safety closure that went into effect at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The interstate has seen multiple closures in both directions Sunday, but as the night wears for motorists those headed eastbound are facing the worst of the delays. Vail opened eastbound at 7 p.m. after being closed multiple times throughout the day, but Denver-area travelers headed home who didn’t get through the 7 p.m. opening quickly faced another delay at Silverthorne as multiple vehicles sliding off the road forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to issue a safety hold on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 205. That closure was in effect until about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, and before it reopened another safety closure had gone into effect on I-70 eastbound at Frisco at about 11:15 p.m. Stay tuned to vaildaily.com for updates on that closure.

Earlier Sunday, the Vail area saw multiple closures both westbound and eastbound as heavy snowfall hit the Vail Pass area. A traction law remains in effect for all passengers.