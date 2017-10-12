Town of Avon, Eagle River Fire Protection District to host Avon Public Safety Facility grand opening event Oct. 19

AVON — The town of Avon and Eagle River Fire Protection District will host a grand-opening ceremony for the Avon Public Safety Facility at noon Thursday, Oct. 19.

The facility, which houses the Avon Police Department and serves as a regional fire station for the fire district, was built to replace inadequate and aged facilities. The move also shifts emergency response out of the pedestrian core of Avon and provides improved response to Interstate 70 for vehicular emergencies.

Designed by Davis Partnership Architects, the Avon Public Safety Facility incorporates the latest in functionality and energy efficiency. The building provides shared space for combined agency training, facilitates the relocation of the ladder truck to the Avon core, a key component of Eagle River Fire Protection District's system for rapid and effective response to structure fires, including multi-story buildings and other emergencies; promotes police and fire working collaboratively on a day-to-day basis; and meets all staffing, equipment, storage and operational needs for the next 50 years and beyond.

The Avon Public Safety Facility is located at 60 Buck Creek Road, at the junction of Nottingham Road and Swift Gulch Road. The public is welcome to join local first responders and elected officials at the ceremony to celebrate the completion and inception of the new, state-of-the-art facility.