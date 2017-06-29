Town of Avon considers banning food vendors from using Styrofoam containers | VailDaily.com

AVON — The Avon Town Council is proposing the adoption of a new ordinance that would prohibit food vendors from using polystyrene-based disposable food service ware.

A work session is scheduled for July 11 at 5 p.m. in Avon Town Hall. The initiative stems from the Town Council's adoption of the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community, which reflects a strong commitment to reduce the community's greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit restaurants and other food establishments within the town of Avon from using polystyrene plates, cups, bowls, trays and lidded containers. The ordinance would exempt straws, utensils and cup lids, disposable packaging for unprepared foods and prepackaged foods.

Polystyrene is a petroleum-based lightweight plastic material that can be formed into many different products. It is often referred to as Styrofoam. Polystyrene is used in disposable, single-use food-service containers, which come in many forms such as plates, cups, bowls, trays and lidded containers, known as clamshells.

Restaurants and food establishments frequently use polystyrene as containers for takeout food orders or for diners to bring home leftover food after dining. Polystyrene foam is a common pollutant and a threat to natural ecosystems that fragments into smaller, non-biodegradable pieces that are difficult to clean up and can harm marine life and other wildlife. The purpose of the ordinance is to reduce the amount of polystyrene foam food service ware litter in the environment to improve water quality and achieve the town's environmental objectives.

The Town Council will take public comment at the July 11 work session. Written comments also may be submitted prior to July 10 at 5 p.m. Comments should be emailed to Debbie Hoppe, town clerk, at dhoppe@avon.org. All submitted comments will be included in the public record and will be reviewed by the Town Council. If you have questions, contact Preston Neill, executive assistant to the town manager, at pneill@avon.org or 970-748-4404.

More information on this initiative is available at http://www.avon.org/engage.