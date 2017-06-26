Town of Eagle eyes nearly $83,000 total payment to former manager | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Former Eagle Town Manager John Schneiger will be paid a gross amount of almost $83,000 as part of his separation agreement with the town.

In response to a Colorado Open Records Act request from the Vail Daily, Eagle Human Resources Manager Lynette Horan reported the town's gross payment to Schneiger will be $82,855.37. Additionally, she reported that Schneiger received payment of $8,238.46 plus town benefits between May 24 and June 15 — the period when he was on paid administrative leave.

Schneiger was employed by the town for a little more than a year. Last week, the town sent out a press release to announce that Schneiger and the town had reached an agreement for him to leave his Eagle employment.

On April 30, Schneiger began a two-week paid suspension from his job while the town board selected an independent, outside consultant to conduct his one-year performance review. The review included interviews with staff and board members. The review was completed and Schneiger returned to work May 15.

After an Eagle Town Board meeting on May 23, the first town board meeting held after members received Schneiger's evaluation results, Schneiger was placed on administrative leave, which concluded June 15.

Schneiger's departure is the second time in two years the Eagle Town Board has parted ways with its manager. In November 2015, the previous town board suspended former manager Jon Stavney. When Stavney officially resigned as Eagle Town Manager in December 2015, under the terms of a negotiated agreement, the town paid him five months of his regular salary, along with accrued vacation and sick time. The total, after taxes, was $39,052.

Stavney is now employed as the executive director of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.

Eagle Town Planner Tom Boni has been serving as interim town manager since Schneiger was placed on leave.