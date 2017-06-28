Town of Eagle hopes to have interim town manager in place by end of July | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — After parting ways with town manager John Schneiger this past week, the Eagle Town Board has decided to do a temporary hire for the now-vacant position.

Tuesday night, members discussed plans to hire an interim town manager as they proceed with various projects and consider how to launch a search for a new town leader.

Members of the town board unanimously agreed it would be best to hire an interim manager and take more time with the new manager search. The previous town board came under fire for taking only three months to conduct a town manager search and for hiring a manager immediately prior to a town board election where five of the seven seats were contested and three of the five incumbents opted not to seek re-election.

Eagle Human Resources Manager Lynette Horan said the town has already reached out to the Colorado Municipal League about the interim position. She said Colorado Municipal League representatives have indicated there is a group of five former managers who have said they would be willing to serve as Eagle's interim manager. Additionally, she proposed listing the opening on the town's website to see if there are any local candidates for the temporary job.

"One of the advantages with an interim is you can do it (hire the position) fairly quickly," Mayor Anne McKibbin said.

The town's schedule for selecting an interim is short. The board members plan to discuss the candidates at their July 11 meeting and hope to fill the opening by the end of next month.

What have you learned?

As they discussed moving forward with an interim manager hire, Tuesday night one member of the public urged the town board members to consider what they learned from their failed relationship with the past manager.

"Understand these things sometimes have to be done and I don't quibble with that," said resident Jamie Harrison. "But I believe you owe the citizens some accountability about how this happened and how it won't happen again."

Harrison urged the board to launch a transparent process as it works to find its next manager.

"If there is bad news out there, let us know. We can handle it," he said.

"I understand Jamie's concerns and it is very difficult not to say anything about it (the decision to part ways with Schneiger)," McKibbin said.

However, she stressed the board is bound by personnel law and really cannot elaborate about why the separation agreement was negotiated.

At the same time, she stressed the town will be wiser when it searched for its next manager.

"Have we learned lessons? Yes, we have," McKibbin said.