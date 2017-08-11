Town of Eagle launches downtown asphalt paving project, Aug. 15-30 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The town of Eagle will be replacing the asphalt paving in several downtown neighborhoods beginning Tuesday.

Crews will be working on Seventh Street from Capitol west to McIntire. Additionally, the project includes Broadway and Capitol from Sixth Street to Seventh Street.

The replacement project is scheduled to start Aug. 15 and be completed by Aug. 30. Street detours will be required at times during the replacement project. At times, driveway access will be limited during the paving process. Advance notice will be given when driveway access will be blocked. Alternate parking will be provided.

For questions and additional information call 970-328-6678.