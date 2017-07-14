Town of Eagle reminds residents about lawn-watering rules | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — This week's rainstorms notwithstanding, the town of Eagle reminds local residents that the community has lawn-watering restrictions in place.

The town said by complying with the rules, residents can manage their water bills and help with the town's conservation efforts. For all Eagle water customers, watering is prohibited during daytime hours — between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additionally, residents are asked not to water at all on Mondays. Odd-numbered addresses can water lawns between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Even-numbered addresses can water lawns between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

For more information about Eagle's lawn-watering rules, vising http://www.townofeagle.org.