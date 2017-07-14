Gypsum encourages new development plan for former Saddleridge site | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — The proposal for a 169-acre tract of land located south of the Costco site and east of Buckhorn Valley continues to evolve, but the development plan will likely include provisions for an upscale RV park and a residential community for those 55 and older.

Property owner George Roberts and his team from Land Planning Collaborative met with Gypsum Town Council members last week to discuss their ideas for the Saddle Ridge property. A plan for the site approved back in 2008 included a golf course resort with a 100-room hotel, a 100-room lodge, cabins, a clubhouse and more than 300,000 square feet of commercial space. The plan also envisioned 250 dwelling units around a lake created on the site.

Roberts' new vision for the property nixes the golf course in favor of 219 "mountain cottage" and RV units and a 55-plus "active adult neighborhood." That neighborhood would be located next to the manmade lake and would include 178 patio homes and 156 condo units.

Additionally, Roberts is contemplating 107,000 square feet of commercial space, including 32 live/work units. Approximately 42 percent of the site would be open space, with trails and park amenities highlighted in the residential neighborhoods.

None of this plan has been formally presented, however.

Tire kicking

Roberts told members of the Gypsum Town Council that his development team wanted to get informal comment regarding the plan before making a formal application. He said that 55-plus communities are popular all around the country and the development would bring something new to the valley.

"I have been touring and units like this are totally sold out," Roberts said. "We think this is a good concept."

As for the mountain cottage units, they would be 400- to 1,000-square-foot homes. Roberts described them as high-end luxury homes in small spaces. They would accommodate year-round residents and short- and long-term rentals.

In response, town board members said they liked what they saw.

"I don't see anything wrong with this general concept," said town board member Tom Edwards. "It seems to me if you think this will go, it could fit in the community."

Mayor Steve Carver was more enthusiastic with his response.

"The next time you come, one of you guys should come in and the other two can be out there digging. This is an excellent, excellent idea," Carver said.