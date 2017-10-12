Town of Vail hires Christopher Jarecki as its new chief building official

VAIL — The Vail Community Development Department has announced the hiring of Christopher "CJ" Jarecki as chief building official for the town. His first day on the job was Monday, Oct. 9.

Jarecki is a Colorado native and joins Vail's building division after spending 12 years at the University of Colorado Denver, where he held various positions, including facility operations supervisor, outage coordinator, inspector and building official. He later transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder where he has spent the last year as the campus building official.

Jarecki's hiring returns the building team to full staff which also includes JR Mondragon, Andy Rogers and inspection services from SafeBuilt.

"While I'm excited to have successfully recruited an outstanding professional in CJ to join the building team, I don't want to overlook all the hard work and dedication shared by both JR and Andy during the chief building official vacancy," Community Development Director George Ruther said. "I'm especially grateful for the leadership and commitment to the community demonstrated by JR during his time as our interim chief building official."

For more information, call Ruther at 970-479-2145.