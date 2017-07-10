Town of Vail invites feedback on short-term rentals at July 11 session | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Community members are invited to share their feedback on potential updates to policies governing the town of Vail's short-term rental market at a second listening session from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Vail Municipal Building prior to the start of the regularly scheduled evening Town Council meeting.

Property owners, neighbors, renters, homeowner association representatives and others who are benefiting or otherwise impacted by the short-term rental market are encouraged to participate. Additional public comment is being collected through a brief online survey on the town's website, vailgov.com.

Currently, the town has three requirements for short-term rentals: a business license for any owner renting a unit more than 14 days per year, a posting of a Vail sales tax account number on all advertisements and remittance of sales and lodging taxes. This has resulted in 310 business licenses issued to individuals by the town for short-term rentals and another 620 units represented by property-management companies.

The individual rentals generated more than $600,000 in taxes during 2016. However, an independent study commissioned recently by the town estimates another 1,400 properties doing business without licenses. The study, conducted by DestiMetrics, also compiled a comparison inventory of regulations from other destination resorts and found Vail's regulations to be less restrictive than many others.

The study has prompted the Vail Town Council to consider additional requirements for short-term rentals in the categories of life safety, licensing enforcement, community impacts and lodging-quality standards.

The Town Council will review a summary of the feedback, as well as observations from the town's boards and commissions, in August to determine next steps. The town has hired the research firm RRC Associates to facilitate the community outreach.

For more information, contact Kathleen Halloran, finance director, at 970-479-2116 or khalloran@vailgov.com. To forward comments in advance of Tuesday's session, email Johannah Richards, sales tax administrator, at jrichards@vailgov.com.