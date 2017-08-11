Town of Vail issues request for proposals for 2018 special events | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Town of Vail Commission on Special Events is currently accepting funding requests from special-event producers for 2018 events occurring in Vail. The request for proposals application, guidelines and accompanying information are available at http://www.vailgov.com/cserfp.

The Commission on Special Events, utilizing research results provided by the Vail Local Marketing District and RRC Associates, has developed special event-rating criteria that will be used to evaluate all proposals with respect to their contribution toward a diverse calendar of events well matched to the Vail brand.

Producers will self-select one of two categories when submitting: community, recreational and cultural events will be measured primarily by how well they would drive overnight destination visitation; educational and enrichment events are evaluated by how they contribute to lifelong learning, a sense of well being and enhanced quality of life. These categories have different criteria and scorecards tailored to the type of event.

In 2017, the Commission on Special Events provided nearly $1 million in sponsorship funding for 38 events in Vail. The funds are allocated to the Commission on Special Events by the Vail Town Council and come from general fund and monies generated annually by Vail Business License fees.

Event funding submissions are due no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 25, when the online request for proposals portal will close. The Commission on Special Events will review qualifying applications at a special meeting Oct. 9. The commission will determine final funding allocations at a special meeting on Oct. 18.

Questions about the 2018 request for proposals should be sent to Laura Waniuk, event liaison specialist, at lwaniuk@vailgov.com by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. An email with all submitted questions and answers will be sent out to all applicants on Sept. 1.