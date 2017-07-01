Town of Vail seeking design proposals for Nature Center remodeling project | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail is seeking proposals from qualified design teams for architectural design services for the remodel of the Vail Nature Center at Ford Park.

The professional services should include a feasibility analysis and various sketch design concepts. Options to be studied include a remodel, alteration or renovation of the existing building, plus design and construction of a new building or a combination of the two. Studies should also include an analysis of existing and future access requirements, utilities and building code requirements.

The Vail Nature Center was founded in 1973 by a group of local educators and naturalists who envisioned a place where Vail's residents and guests could learn about the vast natural resources of the area. Built in the 1940s as part of the Anholtz property, the 1,500 square foot, two-story ranch house is owned by the town and leased to the Vail Recreation District with programming provided by Walking Mountains Science Center.

Architects and other design professionals interested in submitting a proposal for the Vail Nature Center Remodel Project can access and download the request for proposals from http://www.vailgov.com and click on "RFP's, Bids and Notices." Completed proposals are due by 4 p.m. Friday, July 21.

For more information, contact Greg Hall, town of Vail Public Works and transportation director, at 970-479-2160 or ghall@vailgov.com.