Town of Vail to begin noxious weed inspections on private property | VailDaily.com

VAIL — It's that time of year when Vail residents are reminded of their obligation to manage noxious weeds on their property in accordance with the town's noxious weed ordinance.

By definition, noxious weeds are highly invasive and persistent plants that are alien to the native landscape. They have no native predators to regulate their populations, can spread quickly to adjacent properties and, once established, produce dense monocultures.

Since 2004, the town has been managing these species on 43 miles of roadway, 12 miles of recreation trails and more than 250 acres of parks and open space. Additionally, the weed ordinance requires private property owners to manage noxious weeds on their property. Starting in July and extending into September, town-wide property inspections for noxious weeds will take place. Inspections allow the town to identify specific problem areas, track the movement and trends of noxious weeds and prioritize critical and sensitive areas for current and future management operations.

Properties will be surveyed from public roadways and will be rated based on plant species and infestation severity. The town will notify owners and managers of highly impacted properties. Town staff will be available throughout the summer to answer questions and provide free consultations during this time.

If you receive a notice letter, follow the provided directions to see the associated property's noxious weed survey and submit a required weed management form via the town's online map viewer. The map viewer allows recipients to see the types of species on the property, the severity of each species, and also view site specific-photos.

Weed management forms are a simple four-question survey that allow property owners to indicate how the noxious weeds will be managed. If this is your second notice letter, you are encouraged to contact the town's public works department before resubmitting a management plan for 2017. The town is increasing inspections for multi-year recipients and exercising enforcement for non-responsive recipients.

Failure to manage noxious weeds is a violation of the Colorado Department of Agriculture Noxious Weed Act and the town of Vail's Noxious Weed Ordinance.

Data collected over the 2017 season will be reviewed by the town's weed management staff to prioritize future projects, aid town, county and state officials, and assist in budgeting adjustments for future projects.

For more information, email weeds@vailgov.com.