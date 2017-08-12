Town of Vail’s last community picnic of summer is Aug. 15 at Donovan Park | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The town of Vail will host its final neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with free food and drink provided by the town, as well as a children's activity area sponsored by the Vail Recreation District. Representatives from the police, fire, library and community development departments will host the picnic along with the Vail Town Council.

Information and feedback opportunities on a variety of topics will be available, including an update on the Restore the Gore campaign, homeowner resources and distribution of free native seed mixes. Other topics include the Interstate 70 Vail underpass construction schedule and wildfire readiness, plus a drawing for two free 72-hour emergency preparedness kits.

Pick up a pocket guide

A noxious weed display and information on how to manage invasive species also will be presented, and representatives from the Vail Local Housing Authority and the staff's housing team will be on hand to talk about the benefits and opportunities afforded by the recently adopted VailINDEED employee housing unit deed restriction program. A pocket guide listing free and discounted services available to community members will be distributed for reference year-round.

A recap of resident comments and responses will be posted on the town's website at http://www.vailgov.com and on Facebook following the event. For more information, contact the community information office at 970-479-2115.