Adopt a Barn Cat | VailDaily.com

Adopt a Barn Cat

Is your barn or garage a mouse paradise? If so, then Eagle County Animal Services has several friendly barn cats who are looking for work. These cats have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and dewormed. Adopt a barn cat today.

