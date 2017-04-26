 Annual VMS Garage sale | VailDaily.com

VMS Garage Sale This Friday and Saturday The annual Vail Mountain School Family Garage Sale will take place Friday and Saturday at VMS and includes items donated by VMS families and local stores Nest and Ritzy Recalls. There will be furniture, rows and rows of clothing, appliances, toys, electronics, baby items, sporting goods, bikes, skis, artwork, housewares, linens and much, much more. Early bird shopping is Friday from 3:45 to 7 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.