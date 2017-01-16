Anorexia support group | VailDaily.com

Anorexia support group
January 16, 2017
A free support group for anorexia nervosa and associated disorders meets Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Vail Interfaith Chapel, located at 19 Vail Road. This support group is open to people who suffer from anorexia nervosa and/or bulimia. Group members will be able to give and receive support, encouragement and motivation for recovery in a safe and confidential setting. There is free parking in the chapel parking lot.
For more information, please contact Jill Rutledge, support group facilitator, at 970-949-0404 and jillzr@gmail.com.
