Colorado is home to 117 plant species considered to be globally imperiled and vulnerable of extinction. Of those 68 species are found only in our Mile High State and nowhere else in the world. These species are located in narrow strips of land that comprise less than .001% of Coloradoâs land mass. Conservation of these distinctive plants is critical to their survival. To gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for Coloradoâs rare plants, Betty Ford alpine Gardens is hosting botanist Susan Panjabi at the Colorado Natural heritage Program for an Intimate Evening at the Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Education Center. Advanced tickets are $15; day of the event $20 and includes appetizers, beer and wine. Supporting members of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens receive a 10 percent discount. Tickets are available on the Gardensâ calendar at www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org or by calling 970-476-0103, ext. 3.

