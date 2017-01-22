Art contest | VailDaily.com

ECO Transit is introducing its art competition to all Eagle County fifth-graders for a unique opportunity to be on the cover photo of its summer schedule! With over 30,000 copies distributed throughout Eagle County, we hope this fun contest brings out the artist in everyone!

Contest requirements include: open to all fifth-graders in Eagle County; artwork featuring summer ECO bus transportation; 8.5 by 11 landscape only; solid background; colored artwork preferred; include name, school and teacher on back of artwork; and ECO Transit will own the right to the winning artwork.

Submissions are due by March 2 and can be submitted electronically to andrea.weber@eaglecounty.us. Hard copies may be dropped off at the Vail Transportation Center, Maintenance Service Center or mailed to PO Box 1070, Gypsum, CO 81637. The winner will receive a gift basket and a classroom cupcake party with the ECO Transit team. For more information, contact Andrea Weberr at 970-328-3526 or andrea.weber@eaglecounty.us.