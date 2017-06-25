Artist in Vail | VailDaily.com

Beginning July 1 and continuing through July 15, artist Trish Donovan will present her show of oil paintings that include restaurant scenes, landscapes and still-life subjects. Found among her works are scenes from the Vail Valley â she is a resident of Vail and finds inspiration from her immediate surroundings. The reception for the show will be on July 8 from 4 to 5:45 p.m. and is open to the public. During the two-week exhibit, the public can view Trishâs work during library hours. For more information, please visit www.tadonovan.com.