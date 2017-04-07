autism awareness | VailDaily.com

autism awareness
April 7, 2017
Join the Gypsum Recreation Center and the ECS Autism Team on Saturday, April 29, for a fun morning of raising autism awareness. The event will be held at the Gypsum Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include gymnastics, bounce houses, rock climbing, swimming, a bake sale, a raffle and more.
The event is $5 per person, $20 per family; memberships and punchcards are not allowed if participating in scheduled activities. Admission fees are waived for children with ASD. All proceeds go to the ECS Autism Team.
