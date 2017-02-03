Avalance Awareness | VailDaily.com

In an informal setting at numerous locations across the Front Range of Colorado, Friends of Berthoud Pass is hosting a free public education class for winter backcountry travelers. On Wednesday, they will be at Vail Public Library for a class from 6 to 8 p.m. Each session provides an overview of basic avalanche awareness, avoidance, forecasting, safe travel and self-rescue.

Topics such as route selection, hazard minimization, best practices, preparedness and terrain analysis are covered in a two-hour presentation. This class is a perfect introduction for novices and a great early season refresher for more experienced travelers. Weston Snowboards will also be in the building with a sneak peak at next years entire line of snowboards, splitboards and skis and some great giveaways.